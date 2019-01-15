Celebrity Birthdays, Jan. 15-21
JANUARY 15
Pitbull, rapper (38)
JANUARY 16
Lin-Manuel Miranda, actor (39)
JANUARY 17
Michelle Obama, First Lady (55)
JANUARY 18
Dave Bautista, actor/wrestler (50)
JANUARY 19
Dolly Parton, singer (73)
JANUARY 20
Gary Barlow, singer (48)
JANUARY 21
Geena Davis, actress (63)
Guess who?
I am an actor born in California on Jan. 18, 1955. I was inspired to act after seeing a film at age 7. I have appeared in many notable films; two about baseball. I won two Academy Awards for work on a film about Native Americans.
Answer: Kevin Costner
