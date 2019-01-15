Welcome to Food Finds, a new column spotlighting tasty treats you can find all over Southwest Florida and not necessarily just served in a restaurant.

Both of this week’s items can be found weekly at the Marco Island Farmer’s Market.

Craving salty? Or maybe sweet? Uncle Dan's has got you covered. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

Uncle Dan’s Old-Fashioned Kettle Corn

Craving salty? Or maybe sweet? Uncle Dan has got you covered; all in the same bite.

The company is family owned; and you can find their booth at many Southwest Florida events (you can also arrange to have them at your event).

The corn comes in three sizes and is said to be made from a “secret family recipe.”

There’s only four items listed as ingredients – corn, corn oil, sugar and salt. You can't beat that.

Anita's Guacamole also comes from a family recipe; and its makers are on a mission to "provide all natural, wholesome goodness." (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

Anita’s Guacamole

Anita’s Guacamole also stems from a family recipe; and its makers are on a mission to “provide all natural, wholesome goodness.”

This guac is “strictly vegan,” made with only natural ingredients.

I sampled this dish with chips (amazing) and with a homemade chorizo dish on the night of purchase. Having fresh guac without messing up a single dish is nice.

Anita’s uses Hass avocado; and a hint of citrus. To be honest, I added some more lemon juice after sampling; and it only heighted the taste.

If you go

The Marco Island Farmer’s Market

7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays, at Veterans Community Park, Marco Island

Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

Uncle Dan’s Old-Fashioned Kettle Corn

239-825-0939

uncledansoldefashionedkettlecorn.com

Anita’s Guacamole

anitasguacamole.com

