Horoscopes, Jan. 15-21
ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
Aries, you may experience a few complications in regard to some big plans that you have been working on. Don't let this derail your efforts. Things will work out.
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
A newfound energy can sweep you off your feet and really jump-start goals in the days ahead, Taurus. Go with the flow until you need a break; otherwise, you'll tire out.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
Gemini, unfortunately some people you were counting on may suddenly pull out of a plan. Make sure you have a few backups so that your plans can follow through.
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
Cancer, an extra boost of confidence is propelling you to embrace some changes. That means potentially jumping into a challenging project. Run with this.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
Leo, seek others' counsel on an important issue. Another's perspective or insight can help you make an informed decision. Once you're comfortable going forward, do so.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
It is not a good idea to try to mold people into what you would like them to be, Virgo. You may become frustrated if they resist your efforts. Embrace others for who they are.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
Knowledge is power, Libra. Do all you can to improve your knowledge base. This is especially important as you try to navigate financial waters.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
Scorpio, others may not take much notice of your emotions this week unless you exaggerate them. If you need a person to talk to, seek them out.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
Don't begin a conversation if you are not willing to see it through to the end, Sagittarius. This will only make things more difficult for the relationships you keep.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
Expect to encounter someone who is difficult to deal with this week, Capricorn. The cosmic forces are at play. Be patient and wait for better times ahead.
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
Aquarius, make a concerted effort to work with a colleague with whom you might not see eye to eye. Your efforts to communicate and compromise will not go unnoticed.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
Don't tie yourself in knots trying to sort through things you cannot control, Pisces. There are too many matters for you to handle them alone.
