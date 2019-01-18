3 To Do: Birds, crafts and flicks
1. This weekend: Festival of Birds
Jan. 18 through 20, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples.
This annual event allows guests to explore the local environment through guided field trips to wildlife hot spots around Southwest Florida and features programs at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center.
For full schedule and pricing of events and speakers, visit Rookerybay.org/festival-of-birds.
2. Arts and crafts fair
Visit historic Everglades City on Saturday, Jan. 19, to greet old friends and see what’s new at Art-in-the-Glades in McLeod Park from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. You’ll find everything from handmade soaps to history books offered by local vendors. And, don’t miss the stunning photographs of the area’s unique wildlife. The event is free and informal. Information: Marya at 239-695-2905.
3. Art Flicks start Tuesday
The Marco Island Center for the Arts’ 6th Annual Art Flicks, featuring foreign, independent and “art” films.
To be shown at Marco Movies, 599 S. Collier Blvd at 10 a.m., the series features free theme-based films, refreshments and lively discussions for both residents and island visitors who are interested in the art of film.
There are no reservations for seating. It is on a first come, first seated basis. Nick Campo, owner and operator of the Marco Movie theater, donates his time and the largest theater at the complex for the Art Flicks program.
The theme for 2019 is “Spirit” and will feature the following movies, Jan 22: “Paper Clips”; Feb. 5: “Jean-Michel Basquiat: Radiant Child”; Feb. 19: “The Chorus”; March 5: “Ladies in Lavender.”
