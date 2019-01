JANUARY

Winter Women’s Bible Study

Starts at 9 a.m., Friday, Jan. 18, and goes through March 1. The title is “Anointed, Transformed and Redeemed – A Study Of David.” Location is Marco Church, 875 W. Elkcam Circle, Marco Island. Information: 239-394-8186.

Naples Boat Show

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Sunday, Jan. 20, at the Naples Airport, 160 Aviation Drive N., Naples. The show will feature displays by marinas, boat dealers, other marine related businesses and food vendors. Along with the show at the airport, boats and yachts will be featured in the water at Naples City Dock with transportation to and from the larger show at the Naples Airport. $10 general admission for adults and children ages 13 and up, free for children 12 and younger. Free parking. No pets allowed. miacc.org. 239-682-0900.

Marx Brothers film

We all need a good giggle after the heavy holiday season. And, what’s better than the Marx Brother cavorting around Southern Florida? At 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 18, at the Museum of the Everglades, under the stars so bring your own chairs and bundle up. The museum is the little pink building in the center of Everglades City at 105 West Broadway. Information: 239-695-0008.

‘An Evening of New Plays’

7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at the Sugden Community Theater, 701 Fifth Avenue S., Naples. $10. Naplesplayers.org. 239-263-7990.

Naples Italian American Foundation Casino Night

5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at the Naples Italian American Foundation, 7035 Airport Pulling Road N., Naples. $75 per person, includes hors d’oeuvres and 2500 free gaming chips for craps, roulette, blackjack, poker and slots. Casual chic dress code. 239-597-5210, ext. 2.

Gopher Tortoises of Koreshan State Park

10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, at Koreshan State Park, 3800 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Discussion will touch on behaviors, anatomy and fun facts, and the opportunity to hold and see the shells of specimens that lived in Koreshan State Park. There will be time at the end of the talk for questions and clarification. Talk will be in the Art Hall of Koreshan State Park. Reservations requested. Talk is free with park entry fee. 239-992-0311.

Author talk, signing

Melinda Ponder is author of the critically acclaimed biography, “Katharine Lee Bates: From Sea to Shining Sea” will be at the Collier County branch library, 210 S. Heathwood Drive, Marco Island, from 2 until 3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 23.

Movie in the Park

Each Friday through March. First movie of the winter season is “Avengers Infinity War” (6:05 p.m., Jan. 25); “Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom” (6:24 p.m., Feb. 22); “The Incredibles 2” (7:39 p.m., March 29). Bring your chairs and blankets for seating. Information: 239-642-0575.

Winter Wonderland Dinner/Dance

The annual Winter Wonderland Dinner/Dance will be hosted by the San Marco Columbiettes from 6:30 until 10 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 26, at the San Marco Parish Center, 851 San Marco Rd., Marco Island. Dinner menu will include salad, prime rib dinner with all the trimmings, dessert and coffee with cash bar. Substitution for beef will be available upon request at time of ticket purchase. There will be a 50/50 drawing, fabulous raffle prizes and beautiful baskets of cheer to be auctioned. Entertainment for your listening and dancing pleasure will be provided by “Cahlua & Cream.” Tickets are on sale at the parish office at $55 per person. Information: Vicki Huff at 240-498-6141, Barbara DeRosa at 239-272-0158, Mary Cay Moll at 239-394-1016, or Joan Pidherny at 239-642-1447.

Southwest Florida Masquerade benefiting Metavivor

6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Hilton Hotel, 5111 U.S. 41 N., Naples. This is a black-tie gala fundraiser where 100 percent of all donations will go to award research grants for scientists specializing in Metastatic Breast Cancer Research. $175 per person, includes a cocktail hour followed by a three-course dinner and two drink tickets and entertainment, dancing and live and silent auctions. swflmets.org. 239.322.2110.

Key Marco Cat returns

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) celebrates its 25th Anniversary with the culmination of their quest to bring home the enigmatic Key Marco Cat and other rare 500 to 1,500-year-old Pre-Columbian Native American artifacts discovered on Marco Island in 1896. The artifacts return on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. They will be showcased in an exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum from January 2019 to April 2021. MIHS presents a free, public grand opening event for the Key Marco Artifacts exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 26. The day includes music in the courtyard by Anthropology Band, “Calusa-inspired Music & Storytelling,” by Kat Epple and Nathan Dyke, and family friendly activities. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239.389.6447 or visit www.theMIHS.org.

Free art demonstrations

Marco Island Center for the Arts and Dillman’s Creative Arts Foundation present a day of free art demonstrations and a reception for artists and their friends, from noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 27. Highlights of the day include 45-minute demonstrations by five well-known artists in their chosen medium including David R. Becker from Chicago and local artist Hannah Ineson. There will be hourly door prizes, silent auction, art sales of internationally known artists, information on resources for artists, and a complimentary beverage and snack reception. Proceeds from the silent auction will support scholarships to Dillman’s. There is no charge to attend these demonstrations but you must RSVP by calling 239-394-4221.

6th Annual Goodland Arts & Crafts Fair

The Arts Alliance Committee of the Goodland Civic Association announces the 6th Annual Members Arts & Crafts Fair, from a.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 27, at MarGood Harbor Park in Goodland. The event, featuring fine art, unique crafts, and live music, coincides with Goodland’s World-famous Mullet Festival. There will be a Pancake Breakfast, Saturday and Sunday, 8:30 – 11:30 at the Community Center, 417 Mango St.. On Sunday there will be volunteer golf-cart shuttles ferrying folks between Village venues. Information: Tara O’Neill, committee chair 239-642-0528, taraogallery@gmail.com.

John Boehner ‘Unfiltered and Uncensored’

From 5:30 until 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 28 at the Marco Island Yacht Club, 1400 N. Collier Blvd, Marco Island; $50 per person – passed appetizers and cash bar. John Boehner is an American politician who served as the 53rd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives from 2011 to 2015. John Boehner is the unlikely hero for the legalization of marijuana. Recently, he has joined the advisory board of Acreage Holdings, a company that cultivates, processes and dispenses cannabis in 11 U.S. states. For nine years he was “unalterably opposed,” but the American people’s attitude have changed and according to John, “I find myself in that position.”

Jazz Trio

Marco Island Center for the Arts announces, as part of the Musical Interludes series, the return of Peter and Will Anderson Jazz Trio. Direct from NYC these Juilliard-trained musicians will bring traditional jazz to the Art Center again. Joining them is guitarist, Alex Wintz. The concert is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in the Lauritzen & Rush Galleries.

Lunch and Learn Lecture

Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Allison Haynes, Rookery Bay Research Reserve volunteer is one of few people who has lived within the boundaries of the reserve - for 30 years on Little Marco Island. She will trace the establishment and growth of the reserve as well as the volunteer experience. Lunch will be provided. $15 per person. RSVP/ rookerybay.org/calendar.

ONGOING

Master Gardeners

The Master Gardeners walk-in plant clinic has returned to Lowes, ready again to offer advice and answer gardening questions. If you have trouble with your plants, they can diagnose the problem for you. It could be bugs, fungus or overwatering. It could just be the cold weather. Come and visit. Master Gardeners will be there from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays (through April) waiting to help you. You can find us in the garden area. Lowes is located on the corner of 951 (Collier Boulevard) and U. S. 41. Master Gardeners have been trained by The University of Florida on many horticultural practices and problems.

Players: ‘Come Blow Your Horn’

The Marco Players honor the memory of playwright Neil Simon, master of Broadway comedy and a prolific writer for stage and screen with this production of “Come Blow Your Horn” (1963). The show is on stage through Jan. 20 at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

‘Don’t Dress for Dinner’

Through Feb.10, at the Sugden Community Theater, 701 Fifth Avenue S., Naples. $40. Naplesplayers.org. 239-263-7990.

Comic relief

In the Lauritizen and Rush Galleries the exhibition “Comic Relief” runs through Jan. 29. Information: marcoislandart.org.

‘River of Grass’

Through Jan. 31, at the Norris Center, 755 Eighth Avenue, Naples. Leigh Herndon's nature-based rozome paintings on silk. Free. 603-686-2187. leighherndon@comcast.net.

ACBL-sanctioned bridge

At 1 p.m. each Tuesday at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive – starting Dec. 18. The game will be suspended for the holidays – Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 – and resumes Tuesday, Jan. 8. Information: Richard Perlman at 609-306-9732.

Mahjong

Weekly mahjong returns to the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive, Thursdays starting Jan. 3. Play begins at 11 a.m. Bring a lunch. $3 to play. Please call Shirley, 239-389-7872, to reserve your spot.

Monday night Bingo

Monday Night Bingo is back at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Road, for its 20th year. A complimentary supper is served to each player-kosher hot dog, pickles, sauerkraut, relish, and onions served on a special roll. In addition, pastry, ice-cream, fruit, coffee and tea are served free of charge. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Bonanza is posted at 6:15 and the game is called at 7. Hot ball brings additional prize money. The game is open to the public. Information: 239-642-0800.

K of C Bingo

The Knights of Columbus San Marco Council #6344's Bingo will resume on Jan. 3. This event is open to the public and everyone is invited. Come join us for an evening of fun and games and celebrate the 41th anniversary of K of C Bingo. Information: 239-389-5633 or visit our website at www.marcoknights.com.

Calling all friends over 60

Join the Marco YMCA and Our Daily Bread Food Pantry for a free lunch the third Thursday of each month at the Family Church on Winterberry. With the support of local restaurants, businesses and sponsors, a luncheon (free of charge) is open to all area residents “60 or better.” Each monthly event includes a time for networking, lunch, a program, and door prizes. Rides are also offered. Information: 706-566-8532.

Marco Island Farmer’s Market

7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays, at Veterans Community Park. Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

East Naples Chair Yoga Class

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. select Fridays, through December, at the East Naples Library, 8787 U.S. 41 E., Naples. Classes offer stretches and strengthening for muscles, moves for bone strength and balance, release for the joints, relaxation and yoga breathing. Folks in wheelchairs, people who have had joint replacement and beginners are welcome. $7 per session. All yoga props are provided. 413-230-1518. Jean.erlbaum@verizon.net. Yogaforrelaxation.org.

Science Saturdays

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. the last Saturday of each month at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Registration is not required. Regular admission fees are $5 for adults, $3 for children 6 to 12 and free for Friends of Rookery Bay members and children under six. A food truck will be on site. Rookerybay.org.

Karate

Adults and children are welcome. Location is the Racquet Center and is on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:45 p.m. The Shima Dojo is taught by Sensei Laurie McCardle. This style of karate is the traditional Okinawan style of Seibukan Shorin-Ryu karate, teaching discipline, builds character and confidence, promotes mental and physical strength and most importantly students learn self-defense. Information: 239-642-0575.

Daytime Pickle Ball at the Marco YMCA

The daytime pickle ball courts are now available. Players can enjoy the advanced round robins on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and those who are beginners or intermediates can play on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Time frame for all is 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. The program is free to members and only $15 for others. Instructional clinics are slated to begin in October 2018. www.marcoymca.org.

English classes

6-8 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday at the Pelican Community Center, 5800 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples. Free. Themes include: transportation, a day at the beach, summer vacation, Independence Day, etc. Coffee and iced tea will be provided. Information: call/text 239-307-7336.

Ten Thousand Island Waverunner Guided Excursions

Daily Tours at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at Marco Island Watersports, with three locations, JW Marriott Marco Island, Hilton Marco Island and Marriott’s Crystal Shores Marco Island. 90-minute tours. Experience the native wildlife that resides in the mangrove forests while expert tour guides teach about the nature and geography of the region. $225 plus tax, singles or doubles. Check in a half-hour before departure. 239-642-2359.

Lupus support

The Marco/Naples lupus support group meets the third Saturday of each month at Physicians Regional Medical Center, 8300 Collier Blvd, Naples. Meetings are held from 10:30 a.m. until noon in the Palm Dining Room. Open to all patients, families and interested parties. Learn to live and cope with Lupus, get current information. Contact Marilyn, 239-398-4800 or Jan, 239-389-2749.

Round Robin Tennis

Round Robin Tennis is available at various times and days for men and women at the Greater Marco Family YMCA, 101 Sand Hill Street, Marco Island. Eight clay courts are available. Round Robins are free to Marco YMCA members and $15 for community participants. Players must register to play in Round Robins. Registration or information: 239-394-3144, ext. 224.

FEBRUARY

12th Annual Naples German-Fest

From 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 2, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1955 Curling Avenue, Naples. Live entertainment, and games and activities. Information: 239-597-4091.

‘Spreading it Around’

8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 3 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 6 through 24, at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Tickets range $32 to $34. 239-642-7270. info@TheMarcoPlayers.com.

Parents Night Out

From 6 until 10 p.m., Feb. 8, March 22, April 26: Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Parents Night Out where your child can have oodles of fun with crafts, outdoor and indoor games, and dinner is provided. Information: 239-642-0575.

Greek Fest

Friday through Sunday, Feb. 8 to 10, at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 7100 Airport-Pulling Road, Naples. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for the whole weekend, free for children 12 and under. Event features Greek food and drinks, shopping, bounce house, raffle and performances by musicians and dancers in authentic Greek costumes. Purchase raffle tickets to win a 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class from Mercedes Benz of Naples. Tickets can be purchased in advance from St. Katherine’s parishioners or daily at the festival. Festival proceeds benefit St. Katherine AGAPE charities and Barbara’s Friends, Golisano Children’s Hospital Cancer Center. stkatherine.net. 239-591-3430.

Birding Basics

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Feb. 8, March 8 and April 12, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Oriented toward the beginning birder, the classroom session explores how to use birds’ plumage, shape, behavior and habitat to recognize various species. It also covers the effective use of binoculars and field guides. rookerybay.org/calendar. 239-530-5940.

MIHS celebrates 25th Anniversary

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) celebrates its 25th anniversary and the return of the Key Marco Cat and other rare Pre-Columbian artifacts to Marco Island at the “Dreams Do Come True” gala on Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Island Country Club on Marco Island. The gala includes a reception, silent and live auctions, dinner and dancing to the music of The Bus Stop Band. Chairpersons are Jim and Allyson Richards. Information or gala reservations: 239-389-6447 or www.themihs.org.

Birds of the Beach Workshop

8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Feb. 9, March 9 and April 6, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. This workshop will discuss the history of these birds and the annual journeys many of them make. The class will cover the use of plumage, size and behavior to help with identification. To see the many birds discussed, the second half of class will include a trip Tigertail Beach, one of the most important winter shorebird sites in Florida. $40 per class per person. rookerybay.org/calendar.

Florida Domicile seminars

Attorney William G. Morris announced a series of seminars designed to educate those thinking about making Florida their domicile. Morris will explore issues of concern and how to deal with them. The seminars will be free to participants, but due to limited seating, reservations are encouraged. The series will be held at Keller Williams Realty, 830 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island, Florida from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the following dates: Feb. 13, March 13 and April 10. Information: Kathy Ansted at 239-394-2412.

Valentines’ Day family picnic

At Mackle Park from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.; free event. Come and enjoy the day in the park with your significant other, spouse, family or friends for a Valentine’s Day Picnic. We will serve up hotdogs, pulled chicken and all the picnic trimmings. Information: 239-642-0575.

Gatsby at the Cottage

5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at Historic Palm Cottage, 137 12th Avenue S., Naples. Dress to impress in a stylish flapper ensemble or hipster zoot suit. The party includes dancing, jazz music, libations (it’s legal again) and a Charleston dance demonstration. Prizes for the guests who capture the 1920s spirit best. $15 for Naples Historical Society members, $25 for non-members. Napleshistoricalsociety.org.

Renaissance Academy

Marco Island Center for the Arts announcees that Florida Gulf Coast University’s The Renaissance Academy will be presenting art history classes in January, February and March 2019 at the Art Center. Tickets are $20 for The Renaissance Academy and Art Center members and $25 for non-members. To register for classes call 239-434-4737 or go to RegisterRA.asapconnected.com. The following are the classes being offered from 1:30 until 3 p.m., Feb. 20, “Jacques Louis David, Revolutionary Painter;” March 14, “Music & Art Expressionism – Vincent Van Gogh and Arnold Schoenberg.

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Feb. 16 through March 10, on The Baker Stage at 701 Fifth Avenue S., Naples. Free. Naplesplayers.org.

MARCH

‘The Savannah Sipping Society’

8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 3 p.m. Sundays, March 13 through 31, at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Tickets range $32 to $34. 239-642-7270. info@TheMarcoPlayers.com.

