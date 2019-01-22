1. Key Marco Cat returns

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) celebrates its 25th Anniversary with the culmination of their quest to bring home the enigmatic Key Marco Cat and other rare 500 to 1,500-year-old Pre-Columbian Native American artifacts discovered on Marco Island in 1896.

The Key Maro Cat (Photo: Special to the Sun Times)

The artifacts return on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. They will be showcased in an exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum from January 2019 to April 2021.

MIHS presents a free, public grand opening event for the Key Marco Artifacts exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 26. The day includes music in the courtyard by Anthropology Band, “Calusa-inspired Music & Storytelling,” by Kat Epple and Nathan Dyke, and family friendly activities.

The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239.389.6447 or visit www.theMIHS.org.

2. Friday: Movie in the Park

Each Friday through March. First movie of the winter season is “Avengers Infinity War” (6:05 p.m., Jan. 25); “Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom” (6:24 p.m., Feb. 22); “The Incredibles 2” (7:39 p.m., March 29). Bring your chairs and blankets for seating. Information: 239-642-0575.

3. Winter Wonderland Dinner/Dance

The annual Winter Wonderland Dinner/Dance will be hosted by the San Marco Columbiettes from 6:30 until 10 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 26, at the San Marco Parish Center, 851 San Marco Rd., Marco Island.

Stock photo: Snowflake in white snow. (Photo: Gennadiy Poznyakov Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Dinner menu will include salad, prime rib dinner with all the trimmings, dessert and coffee with cash bar. Substitution for beef will be available upon request at time of ticket purchase.

There will be a 50/50 drawing, fabulous raffle prizes and beautiful baskets of cheer to be auctioned. Entertainment for your listening and dancing pleasure will be provided by “Cahlua & Cream.”

Tickets are on sale at the parish office at $55 per person. Information: Vicki Huff at 240-498-6141, Barbara DeRosa at 239-272-0158, Mary Cay Moll at 239-394-1016, or Joan Pidherny at 239-642-1447.

