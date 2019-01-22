ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

You can't predict how people will react, Aries. What you find humorous may bend someone else out of shape. If you suspect a joke won't go over wll, keep it to yourself.

More: Celebrity Birthdays, Jan. 22-28

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Keep your eyes open and you just may stumble onto something new and fascinating this week, Taurus. Now is a good time to explore new ideas and integrate them.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

You are not one to walk away from a challenge, Gemini. This week you may be confronted with a challenging obstacle. Devote all of your attention to the task at hand.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Something will bring a smile to your face early in the week, Cancer. There is pretty much nothing that will wipe this smile off of your face.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Leo, try not to push yourself too much this week. Maintain a low profile and go through with your normal routine; otherwise, you might ruffle the wrong feathers.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Do not panic when a glitch occurs in your best-laid plans, Virgo. With a few easy modifications, you can work through it quickly. Look at the situation from a different angle.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, sometimes it can be easy for you to fixate on a particular way of doing things. Consider if others have a better way to tackle the same task.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Expect to reach a big milestone in your life in the next few days, Scorpio. This likely has something to do with your family or career. The praise is warranted.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

You need to focus and get back to work this week, Sagittarius. If things have slipped through your fingers, it could take a little time to regain your momentum. You can do it.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Shop around for the best deals before making a large purchase, Capricorn. Take inventory of your finances so your next move does not prove a setback.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

You may be ready for something or someone new, Aquarius. Right now is a good time to connect with a new passion that can bring you even more success than you had imagined.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Try to focus your energies in a positive way, Pisces. You can accomplish what you set your mind to with the right attitude and perseverance.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/01/22/horoscopes-jan-22-28/2603512002/