Horoscopes, Jan. 22-28
ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
You can't predict how people will react, Aries. What you find humorous may bend someone else out of shape. If you suspect a joke won't go over wll, keep it to yourself.
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
Keep your eyes open and you just may stumble onto something new and fascinating this week, Taurus. Now is a good time to explore new ideas and integrate them.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
You are not one to walk away from a challenge, Gemini. This week you may be confronted with a challenging obstacle. Devote all of your attention to the task at hand.
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
Something will bring a smile to your face early in the week, Cancer. There is pretty much nothing that will wipe this smile off of your face.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
Leo, try not to push yourself too much this week. Maintain a low profile and go through with your normal routine; otherwise, you might ruffle the wrong feathers.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
Do not panic when a glitch occurs in your best-laid plans, Virgo. With a few easy modifications, you can work through it quickly. Look at the situation from a different angle.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
Libra, sometimes it can be easy for you to fixate on a particular way of doing things. Consider if others have a better way to tackle the same task.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
Expect to reach a big milestone in your life in the next few days, Scorpio. This likely has something to do with your family or career. The praise is warranted.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
You need to focus and get back to work this week, Sagittarius. If things have slipped through your fingers, it could take a little time to regain your momentum. You can do it.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
Shop around for the best deals before making a large purchase, Capricorn. Take inventory of your finances so your next move does not prove a setback.
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
You may be ready for something or someone new, Aquarius. Right now is a good time to connect with a new passion that can bring you even more success than you had imagined.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
Try to focus your energies in a positive way, Pisces. You can accomplish what you set your mind to with the right attitude and perseverance.
