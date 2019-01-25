1. Goodland’s BIG weekend: Mullet Fest, arts fair and more

This weekend will see not one, not two, but three public events to draw outsiders in to what their own bumper stickers call a “drinking village with a fishing problem.”

The big kahuna, of course, is the Mullet Festival, held every year at Stan’s Idle Hour Restaurant. Hundreds are expected to throng Stan’s for the crowning of the Buzzard Queen on Sunday, plus the Princess contest on Saturday, and a weekend’s worth of fun, drinking and music.

The stone crabbing fleet is seen from the docks at Stan's. The tiny fishing village of Goodland will host three public events the weekend of Jan. 25 through 27, including the annual Mullet Festival. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

Not coincidentally, the other two events are being held on Mullet Festival Sunday. First up is the Goodland Civic Association’s Pancake Breakfast, where for five dollars – three for kids – you get “all you can eat” pancakes, with sausage, coffee and orange juice, at the Goodland Community Center at 417 E. Mango Drive. Breakfast runs from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

You can head right over from pancakes at the Community Center to the 6th Annual Arts & Crafts Fair, sponsored by the Goodland Arts Alliance. This runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Margood Harbor Park, one block over on Pear Tree Avenue.

The Mullet Fest kicks off from 6 until 10 p.m., Saturday and continues Saturday and Sunday from noon until 6:30 p.m.

Information: stansidlehour.net; goodlandartsalliance.org, or contact Tara O’Neill at 239-642-0528.

2. Free art demonstrations

Marco Island Center for the Arts and Dillman’s Creative Arts Foundation present a day of free art demonstrations and a reception for artists and their friends, from noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 27.

Highlights of the day include 45-minute demonstrations by five well-known artists in their chosen medium including David R. Becker from Chicago and local artist Hannah Ineson.

There will be hourly door prizes, silent auction, art sales of internationally known artists, information on resources for artists, and a complimentary beverage and snack reception. Proceeds from the silent auction will support scholarships to Dillman’s.

There is no charge to attend these demonstrations but you must RSVP by calling 239-394-4221.

3. John Boehner ‘Unfiltered and Uncensored’

From 5:30 until 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 28 at the Marco Island Yacht Club, 1400 N. Collier Blvd, Marco Island; $50 per person – passed appetizers and cash bar.

Former House Speaker John Boehner. (Photo: Susan Walsh, AP)

John Boehner is an American politician who served as the 53rd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives from 2011 to 2015.

Boehner is the unlikely hero for the legalization of marijuana. Recently, he has joined the advisory board of Acreage Holdings, a company that cultivates, processes and dispenses cannabis in 11 U.S. states. For nine years he was “unalterably opposed,” but the American people’s attitude have changed and according to John, “I find myself in that position.”

Information: marcogop.org.

