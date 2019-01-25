Looking for a place to eat in Naples?
Looking for a place to eat in Naples? Read ‘Watts for Dinner’ every Friday in the Marco Eagle and every Saturday in the Collier Citizen. Also, read recent reviews from past issues, including …
Zen Asian BBQ
More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Zen Asian BBQ offers fun, fusion and fulfillment
Taqueria San Julian
More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: If you want great tacos – Taqueria San Julian
Mediterrano
More: 'Watts for Dinner:' Send your taste buds on an exotic vacation with Mediterrano
Black Eyed Pig
More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Dry-rubbed perfection at the Black Eyed Pig
And Zen Asian BBQ, Taqueria San Julian, Mediterrano, Black Eyed Pig, Capri Fish House, Chilakil, True Food Kitchen, Saki Japanese Kitchen, LowBrow Pizza & Beer, Ristorante Limoncello, La Rancherita, Mykonos Kuzina, Siam Thai and Sushi Naples, Señor Taco, Jimmy P's Charred, The Real McCaw, Sushi-Thai, La Sierra, Lamoraga, Skillet's, The Local, Naples food trucks, Kareem's Lebanese Kitchen, Cracklin' Jack's, European Bakery & Cafe, The Colombian Kitchen, Bistro La Baguette, Eurasia, Agave, Olympian Dining, Toyko Sushi, Garibaldi's, 21 Spices, Fernandez The Bull, Thai, Thai Sushi Bowl, Tacos & Tequila and Brook's Brothers.
Don't see your favorite here. Send a request to mail@marconews.com. And look for a new entry every week.
Visit marconews.com. Just click on ‘Entertainment’ and go to ‘Watts for Dinner.’
More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Capri Fish House when you’re in the mood for seafood
More: ‘Watts for Dinner: Chilakil has the authentic Mexican food East Naples is looking for
More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: True Food Kitchen has all the taste, none of the guilt
More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: East Naples’ Saki Japanese Kitchen a welcome addition
More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: LowBrow is high-brow where it counts
More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Ristorante Limoncello adds unique twists to traditional fare
More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: La Rancherita for Mexican food on the go
More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: My big, fat Greek dinner
More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Siam offers quality food, friendly faces
More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Señor Taco for authentic Mexican flavor
More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Jimmy P’s has the crafty burgers
More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: The Real Mccaw delights on every level
More: Review: The sweet and spicy sides of Brook’s Gourmet
More: Review: Tacos & Tequila for taco lovers everywhere
More: Review: Thai Thai Sushi Bowl welcome addition to South Naples
More: Review: No bull, Fernandez had to beat
More: Review: 21 Spices hits the high notes
More: Review: Garibaldi’s a celebration of Mexican flavor
More: Dining review: Tokyo Sushi is off the beaten path, but on the mark
More: Dining review: Olympia Dining ascends with transcendent Greek dining
More: Dining review: Agave in North Naples better? You bet
More: Dining review: Hurry for Eurasia’s summer special for two
More: Dining review: Cozy Bistro La Baguette a work in progress
More: Dining review: Colombian goodness served at The Colombian Kitchen in Bonita Springs
More: Dining Review: European Bakery & Cafe does it Old World style
More: Watts for Dinner: Cracklin’ Jacks is down-home goodness
More: Dining review: Kareem’s is an exotic adventure not to be missed
More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Food truck rally – expect the unexpected
More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: From a farm near you to The Local’s table
More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Lely Skillets lives up to established brand
More: ‘Watt’s for Dinner’: Lamoraga serves up tasty art
More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Authentic Mexican, with a twist
More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Treat your taste buds to Thai
