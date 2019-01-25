I love New York. I especially love the pizza. And outside the five boroughs, it can be difficult to find that particular flavor. Sure, there’s lots of good pizza here in Southwest Florida … it’s called Naples after all. But for a slice of New York, there may be no better spot that Marco Island’s Italian Deli and Market.

There’s a few tables both inside and out; but much of business here seems to be carryout, and that’ just what we did.

We ordered two items to share from the menu, the Capitano sub and the artichoke pizza.

The Capitano sandwich from Italian Deli and Market, Marco Island. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

At $28.99, you might thing a full-size Capitano is overpriced. You’d be wrong. This sandwich would feed three gluttons all by itself.

The monster sandwich features fried eggplant and chicken cutlet with fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, roasted red peppers, and hot cherry peppers. Best of all, the amazing chewy, dare I say pizza-like bread. Getting your mouth around this bad boy is a challenge worth partaking.

The pizza ($18.99) featured its namesake artichokes, roasted peppers, olive oil and fresh basil; and just the right amount of cheese. The crust was thin and crispy.

Let’s not forget it is a market too. There were store-made heat and eat prepared foods, including assorted soups, in the freezer. You can also buy the best pastas and sauces for your authentic Italian meal. The business also provides custom catering services.

The artichoke pizza from Italian Deli and Market, Marco Island. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

If you are in the mood for a manicotti, rollatini or ziti on the go; or if you’re in the mood for a lunch slice or carryout pizza or sandwich, the Italian Deli and Market will scratch your itch for authentic Italian.

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Italian Deli and Market

247 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island

239-394-9493

marcoislanditaliandeli.com

