3 To Do: Imagination Ball, German Fest, more
1. Imagination Ball is Friday
The Marco Island office of the American Cancer Society invites you to attend “A Magical Night to Finish the Fight,” the 2019 Imagination Ball, 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 1 at the JW Marriott Marco Island.
Chaired by Debra Shanahan, this gala fundraiser will feature fine food, music, both live and silent auctions and the presentation of the prestigious Grado Award to Marco Island philanthropists Gary and Anne Landis.
Cancer survivor Lauren Ross of Mango’s Dockside Bistro will share her personal story and message of hope. For tickets and more information, contact your American Cancer Society at 239-642-6217 or Sue.Olszak@cancer.org.
2. 12th Annual German-Fest
From 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 2, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1955 Curling Avenue, Naples.
Live entertainment, and games and activities.
Information: 239-597-4091.
3. Key Marco Cat on display
The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) celebrates its 25th Anniversary with the culmination of their quest to bring home the enigmatic Key Marco Cat and other rare 500 to 1,500-year-old Pre-Columbian Native American artifacts discovered on Marco Island in 1896.
The artifacts return on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. They will be showcased in an exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum now through April 2021.
The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239.389.6447 or visit www.theMIHS.org.
