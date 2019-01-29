Celebrity Birthdays, Jan. 29-Feb. 4
JANUARY 29
Justin Hartley, actor (42)
JANUARY 30
Brooke Hyland, dancer (21)
JANUARY 31
Justin Timberlake, singer (38)
FEBRUARY 1
Ronda Rousey, MMA fighter (32)
FEBRUARY 2
Gerard Pique, athlete (32)
FEBRUARY 3
Daddy Yankee, singer (42)
FEBRUARY 4
Kyla Kenedy, actress (16)
Guess who?
I am an actor born in Iowa on Jan. 28, 1981. I began my career as a child model and even appeared in a Paula Abdul video. I am best known for playing a hobbit in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy.
Answer: Elijah Wood
