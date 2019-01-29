JANUARY 29

Justin Hartley, actor (42)

Cast member Justin Hartley arrives at An Evening With "This Is Us." (Photo: JORDAN STRAUSS/INVISION/AP)

JANUARY 30

Brooke Hyland, dancer (21)

More: Horoscopes, Jan. 29-Feb. 4

JANUARY 31

Justin Timberlake, singer (38)

FEBRUARY 1

Ronda Rousey, MMA fighter (32)

FEBRUARY 2

Gerard Pique, athlete (32)

FEBRUARY 3

Daddy Yankee, singer (42)

FEBRUARY 4

Kyla Kenedy, actress (16)

Guess who?

I am an actor born in Iowa on Jan. 28, 1981. I began my career as a child model and even appeared in a Paula Abdul video. I am best known for playing a hobbit in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

Answer: Elijah Wood

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/01/29/celebrity-birthdays-jan-29-feb-4/2677908002/