1. 'Souper Bowl' Saturday

Leadership Marco and the Marco Island Chamber of Commerce present Souper Bowl Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 2 at Mackle Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island.

File: Hundreds came out to Mackle Park for the 2016 Souper Bowl, sampling soups from local restaurants to benefit the Chamber of Commerce's scholarship program. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Corresponden)

Purchase a hand painted, one-of-a-kind ceramic bowl for $15 and fill it with soup samples from nine local restaurants.

Information: marcoislandchamber.org.

2. Philharmonic Brass Quintet at JCMI

The Naples Philharmonic Orchestra Brass Quintet will perform at the Jewish Congregation’s Cultural program at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 2. This is the season’s second event of the Saul I. Stern Cultural Series now in its 25th season. The Synagogue is located at 991 Winterberry Road. Following the performance there will be a Viennese table and a tasting by Starbucks. The event is open to the public. Tickets are $25 and are available at the temple office. Information: 239-642 0800.

3. Art Flicks continues

The Marco Island Center for the Arts’ 6th Annual Art Flicks, featuring foreign, independent and “art” films. To be shown at Marco Movies, 599 S. Collier Blvd at 10 a.m., the series features free theme-based films, refreshments and lively discussions for both residents and island visitors who are interested in the art of film.

There are no reservations for seating. It is on a first come, first seated basis. Nick Campo, owner and operator of the Marco Movie theater, donates his time and the largest theater at the complex for the Art Flicks program.

The theme for 2019 is “Spirit” and will feature the following movies, Feb. 5: “Jean-Michel Basquiat: Radiant Child”; Feb. 19: “The Chorus”; March 5: “Ladies in Lavender.”

