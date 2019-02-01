LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

It’s probably no secret to regular readers of this column that I love Latin food; especially Mexican. And with that, we happily headed to Mr. Tequila. Why mister and not Señor Tequila? That name’s taken. Also, based on my experience, it perhaps points to a more Tex/Mex mix.

Multi-colored chips with salsa got things off to a festive start. I always prefer a salsa like this, made for flavor and not so hot its meant to make you buy more drinks. Good job, Mister.

For my main entrée, I picked the cochinita pibil. I was happy to see this on the menu because most Mexican restaurants don’t have it. Typically – and what I expected – this dish involves marinating the meat in strongly acidic citrus juice, seasoning it with annatto seed which imparts a vivid burnt orange color, and roasting the meat while it is wrapped in banana leaf.

Firstly, let me just say that what I got was delicious. But it was not what I described above. In the restaurant’s defense and upon rechecking the menu, they delivered what they described.

So, what did I get? It can best be described as carnitas – roasted pork – with melted cheese on top and served with rice, beans and corn tortillas.

I cleaned my plate; but I still wanted cochinita pibil.    

My partner in dine selected the chicken flautas. For this dish, you roll up the meat of choice in a corn tortilla and fry/deep fry it in oil. This dish also came with rice and beans and the flauntas were covered in melted cheese – which I’m beginning to think is a house specialty.

If you are looking for authentic Mexican food, you might be disappointed. If you’re looking for fun, filling and safe for all tastes, then you’ve arrived … at Mr. Tequila.

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Mr. Tequila

  • 3785 Tamiami Trail, Naples
  • 239-304-8629
  • mrtequilarestaurant.com
