1. ‘Spreading It Around’

A comedy written by Londos D’Arrigo, writer for comedians like Phyllis Diller, Lily Tomlin and Joan Rivers. The play is about a widow, Angie Drayton (Bonnie Knapp), who lives in an upscale, gated retirement community in Florida. When she grows sick and tired of handing out money to her unappreciative, shopaholic children (Alex Costello and Rhonda Davis), she creates a plan with support from Martin Wheeler (Andrew Ciliberto), her friend and neighbor for “spending it now” and sets up the S.I.N. Foundation.

The cast of "Spreading It Around" from left, Andrew Ciliberto as Martin Wheeler, Bonnie Knapp as Angie Drayton, Alex Costello as Larry Drayton, Rhonda Davis as Traci Drayton and Christi Lueck-Sadiq as Dr. Krapinsky. (Photo: Photo provided)

“Spreading It Around,” is on stage Feb. 6-24 at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

Attend the first week of the show and automatically be entered in a drawing to win a dinner cruise for two on The Marco Island Princess. Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

2. ‘Singin' Broadway’

Back by popular demand, the talent is taking the stage for the 3rd Annual “Singin' Broadway” with all new songs and shows.

This concert features some of South Florida's most talented singers, performing songs from your favorite Broadway musicals. “Singin' Broadway” will be performed at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 8 and 9 and 2:30 p.m., Feb. 10, at the Marco Lutheran Church, 525 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

Call the box office at 239-394-0080 to make your. Information: theateronmarco.com.

3. Pen shell program

When Joyce Matthys began her quest to learn the ancient art of creating sea-silk, she had no idea that it would end with her meeting the world authority on sea-silk at the Museum of Natural History in Basel, Switzerland, or that she would become known as the first person outside the Mediterranean to ever create it.

What is sea-silk? It is an extremely fine, rare and valuable antique fabric made from fine hairs produced by pen shells. (Photo: Photo provided)

Her program is at 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 7 during the Shell Club meeting at United Church of Marco, 320 N. Barfield Drive, Marco Island. All are welcome.

