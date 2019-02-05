Celebrity Birthdays, Feb. 5-11
FEBRUARY 5
Darren Criss, 32, actor
FEBRUARY 6
Crystal Reed, actress (34)
FEBRUARY 7
Garth Brooks, singer (57)
FEBRUARY 8
Paige Mackenzie, athlete (36)
FEBRUARY 9
Tom Hiddleston, actor (38)
FEBRUARY 10
Chloe Grace Moretz, actress (22)
FEBRUARY 11
Taylor Lautner, actor (27)
Guess who?
I am a rock singer born in Indiana on Feb. 6, 1962. My real first name is William, but I took on a new name that sounds like the part of a machine or truck. My appetite for success and talents as a lead singer and frontman helped propel my band to enormous heights in the 1980s.
Answer: Axl Rose
