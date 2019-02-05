Horoscopes, Feb. 5-11
ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
Change is on the horizon, but you don't yet know where you fit into the equation, Aries. Enjoy the unexpected and don't worry so much about the future.
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
Taurus, though you may think you can only choose one direction in life, you really can reverse course and go in another direction if you so desire.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
Gemini, normally you are conservative and weigh things carefully, However, this week your other side takes over and you are apt to be a little more spontaneous.
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
Cancer, there is only so much time to learn something new at work and you may be worried a bit. Someone will talk you through, and you'll find your way.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
Leo, if life seems a little more hectic these days, you may be taking on too many responsibilities. Lighten the load and focus on what matters most.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
It can be challenging to wrap your head around certain goals, Virgo. However, you will manage to pick and choose those tasks that are most important and get things done.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
Libra, you may be compelled to be introspective this week. Use this time to reflect and explore all the reasons why you typically enjoy being an extrovert.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
If there is something on your mind, Scorpio, now is not the time to share it with everyone. Let this settle for a bit, then choose the right time to share your discovery.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
People around you who are irritable might try to pull you into their situations, Sagittarius. Resist the urge to become influenced by their bad moods and perceptions.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
Capricorn, a little extra concentration will have you flying through your to-do list in no time. Devote the time now and enjoy the reward and time off later.
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
Aquarius, it is never too late to get some exercise, even if you think that a dedicated workout regimen can't fit in your schedule. Try socializing while working out.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
This could be a week passion comes to the forefront, Pisces. If you keep your options open, you may be surprised at what comes your way.
