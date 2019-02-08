1. Everglades Seafood Festival

Enjoy live music, fair rides and fresh seafood in historic Everglades City during the three-day Everglades Seafood Festival this weekend.

Zioonia Morgan, 4, checks out the food as her mom orders during the 2016 Everglades Seafood Festival in Everglades City on Sunday, Feb. 14. (Photo: Gregg Pachkowski/Correspondent)

Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday in front of City Hall, 102 Copeland Ave., in Everglades.

A line- up of musicians include Electric Lipstick, Tim Elliott, Gator Nate and The Petty Hearts. Admission is free.

Information: evergladesseafoodfestival.org.

More: WOW To Do List: Fingerstyle guitarist, more

2. MIHS celebrates 25th Anniversary

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) celebrates its 25th anniversary and the return of the Key Marco Cat and other rare Pre-Columbian artifacts to Marco Island at the “Dreams Do Come True” gala on Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Island Country Club on Marco Island.

The gala includes a reception, silent and live auctions, dinner and dancing to the music of The Bus Stop Band. Chairpersons are Jim and Allyson Richards.

Information or gala reservations: 239-389-6447 or www.themihs.org.

3. Starts Friday: ‘Singin' Broadway’

Back by popular demand, the talent is taking the stage for the 3rd Annual “Singin' Broadway” with all new songs and shows.

The cast of "Singin' Broadway." (Photo: Photo provided)

This concert features some of South Florida's most talented singers, performing songs from your favorite Broadway musicals. “Singin' Broadway” will be performed at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 8 and 9 and 2:30 p.m., Feb. 10, at the Marco Lutheran Church, 525 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

Call the box office at 239-394-0080 to make your. Information: theateronmarco.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/02/08/3-do-e-city-seafood-gala-more/2781261002/