1. Wednesday: Wet Paint Live

Leadership Marco and the Marco Island Chamber of Commerce presents the 12th Annual Marco Island Wet Paint Live event, an en plein-air and auction to benefit the Leadership Marco Scholarship Fund and the Marco Island Chamber of Commerce.

Tara O'Neill with her palm tree variations. The 2018 Marco Island Wet Paint Live event saw artists fan out all over the island and capture it on canvas, with the resulting paintings auctioned off to raise scholarship funds. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Special to the Naples Daily News)

Marco Island serves as the setting for this Feb. 13, event with up to 20 local artists capturing the essence of the island community while painting from any of several picturesque islands or nearby locations with spectacular views of Marco Island.

More: WOW To Do List: Kiwanis Car Show, more

After completing their original paintings during the day, artists will bring their pieces to Rose History Auditorium at the Marco Island Historical Museum, for display beginning at 6 p.m., with a live auction starting at 7.

Attendees will enjoy gourmet hors d'oeuvres while deciding which original paintings they will be bidding on. In 2018, this event raised over $8,000 in scholarship monies that benefitted four area high school seniors. Information: email Donna@MarcoIslandChamber.org.

2. Tuesday: Lunch with the Chief

The Marco Island Police Foundation hosts its first “Lunch with the Chief” of the year at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 12 at the Hideaway Beach Club on Marco Island. The foundation will be awarding its annual “Officer of the Year” to a member of the Marco Island Police Department. In addition, the lunch will feature renowned criminologist, Vernon Geberth, as the keynote speaker. Those wishing to attend the luncheon can call Joe Granda at 389-2823 or Curt Koon at 389-4511 for tickets. The cost is $25 per person.

3. Thursday: Valentines’ Day family picnic

At Mackle Park from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.; free event. Come and enjoy the day in the park with your significant other, spouse, family or friends for a Valentine’s Day Picnic.

People spend more money on dates before they get married. (Photo: Getty Images)

Staff will serve up hotdogs, pulled chicken and all the picnic trimmings.

Information: 239-642-0575.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/02/12/3-do-wet-paint-returns-more/2812412002/