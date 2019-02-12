FEBRUARY 12

Josh Brolin, Actor (51)

More: Horoscopes, Feb. 12-18

FEBRUARY 13

Robbie Williams, singer (45)

FEBRUARY 14

Freddie Highmore, actor (27)

Freddie Highmore: Feb. 14, 1992. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

FEBRUARY 15

Ross & Matt Duffer, producers (35)

FEBRUARY 16

Elizabeth Olsen, actress (30)

FEBRUARY 17

Ed Sheeran, singer (28)

FEBRUARY 18

Dr. Dre, rapper (54)

Guess who?

I am a singer born in Germany on Feb. 14, 1972. I played in a few bands since 1995, but made it big with my current band before doing solo work. One of my biggest hits features a smooth guitar legend.

Answer: Rob Thomas

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/02/12/celebrity-birthdays-feb-12-18/2812109002/