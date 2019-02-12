Celebrity Birthdays, Feb. 12-18
FEBRUARY 12
Josh Brolin, Actor (51)
FEBRUARY 13
Robbie Williams, singer (45)
FEBRUARY 14
Freddie Highmore, actor (27)
FEBRUARY 15
Ross & Matt Duffer, producers (35)
FEBRUARY 16
Elizabeth Olsen, actress (30)
FEBRUARY 17
Ed Sheeran, singer (28)
FEBRUARY 18
Dr. Dre, rapper (54)
Guess who?
I am a singer born in Germany on Feb. 14, 1972. I played in a few bands since 1995, but made it big with my current band before doing solo work. One of my biggest hits features a smooth guitar legend.
Answer: Rob Thomas
