ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Spend more time daydreaming, Aries. Even though it may seem to run counter to being productive, you may actually find some inspiration to get things done.

More: Celebrity Birthdays, Feb. 12-18

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

You may not take the same path or go in the same direction as the masses, Taurus. But you find the finish line nevertheless. Keep on tracking your own trail.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

A few blips on the radar may give you pause, Gemini. But no obstacle is going to keep you from your final goal this week. You are ready to forge ahead.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

No matter how much time you set aside, Cancer, you seem to keep playing catch up. You may need to realize that a few extra helping hands will make a lighter load of your tasks.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

You can't contain your excitement or keep a secret this week, Leo. Avoid seeking secrets because you might let the cat out of the bag and don't want to disappoint.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Do not try to take control of a situation on which you have a tenuous grasp, Virgo. Other things of greater importance require your attention.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Domestic bliss describes your life at this point, Libra. You may have welcomed a new baby or pet into the family, and you are enjoying this new dynamic.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, even though you may have had to jump over many hurdles of late, you will come through stronger for having done so.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

A demand for your attention reaches a fever pitch, Sagittarius. You may not know what is spurring on this sort of popularity, but you are anxious to enjoy every minute of it.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Big changes are on the horizon, Capricorn. It could be a new job opportunity or maybe a relocation if you have been thinking of making a fresh start.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, even though you may have to go out on a limb and out of your comfort zone, you may find that doing so gives you the fresh perspective you've been seeking.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, ask someone to remind you of an important deadline, as you have been a little scatterbrained as of late. Don't let this pass you by.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/02/12/horoscopes-feb-12-18/2812072002/