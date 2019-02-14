Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to view the mixed media “Members Only Show” on display now and through Feb. 22.

This exhibition was judged by Laura Burns, executive director of the United Arts Council of Collier County. With her fine art background and experience working in the arts, three winners and two honorable mentions were chosen from outstanding work.

The winners are …

First place winner is “Reflections” by Pat Wheat. The medium is pastel.

Second place winner is “Reaching for the Sky” by Joel Shapses. It was carved out of Turkish Marble.

Third place winner is “Babylicious” by Nancy Garrison. The medium is photography.

Honorable mention goes to Jean Ann Mau for “Inner Circle.” The medium is fabric.

Honorable mention for Ann E. Vreeland’s “Elephant” a clay and mixed media piece.

The exhibit

The exhibition will be on display in the Lauritzen & Rush Galleries.

In the La Petite Galerie, the work of the late Gilles Peltier is being exhibited. He was a self-taught, award winning artist who painted wildlife using acrylic paints. Peltier was recognized for incredible naturalistic detail. Before his death in 2016, he added his previous subjects to new landscape and environment designs using digital art.

The work has been printed on aluminum or canvas.

The Marco Island Center for the Arts is open for visitors from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and is located at 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. For information, visit marcoislandart.org.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/02/14/members-only-show-highlights-talent-passion-and-technique/2868341002/