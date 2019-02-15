1. Sunday: Kiwanis Car Show

The annual Kiwanis Car Show, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 17, is moving to a new home after 14 years at the NCH site on Heathwood Drive.

More: WOW To Do List: Lions pancake breakfast, more

The new location for the show is Veterans Park located at Park Ave, Marco Island. Steve Reynolds is returning as the guest MC. Also returning will be the Celtic Spirit Irish dancers, this will be there 14th year at the show.

File: Sal Campo displayed both his 1954 Rolls Royce Silver Wraith, and his 1933 Auburn 12-cylinder at the 2018 show. (Photo11: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

The” Kiwanis Chefs” will prepare hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage and peppers and chili. The Italian American Society of Marco Island will be selling homemade cakes and pastries. Come out and taste the Ice Cream Floats prepared by the Marco Island Academy Key Club.

The cost for a show car entry is $20 which includes lunch, the spectator fee is a donation of $5 or greater if you wish. All monies collected at the show go towards the many children’s programs supported by Kiwanis. Car owners come on out and support the biggest and best car show on Marco Island and the surrounding area.

Contact John DeRosa at 239-272-0816.

2. Register now: Renaissance Academy

Marco Island Center for the Arts announces that Florida Gulf Coast University’s The Renaissance Academy will be presenting art history classes in January, February and March 2019 at the Art Center. Tickets are $20 for The Renaissance Academy and Art Center members and $25 for non-members.

To register for classes call 239-434-4737 or go to RegisterRA.asapconnected.com.

The following are the classes being offered from 1:30 until 3 p.m., Feb. 20, “Jacques Louis David, Revolutionary Painter;” March 14, “Music & Art Expressionism – Vincent Van Gogh and Arnold Schoenberg.

3. Saturday: JCMI presents ‘Love Letters’

Just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend, the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island presents a production of J. R. Gurney’s Pulitzer Prize nominated play “Love Letters.”

This one night only production is presented to capture the relationship between two people who have known each other from their early childhood and for 50 years thereafter.

File (Photo11: USPS © 2016)

The performance is scheduled for 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 16 at the temple located on Winterberry Drive and stars two members of the community, Elaine Hankin and Steve Goldenberg.

Tickets are available at the temple office at 991 Winterberry Drive or by calling the office at 642-0800.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/02/15/3-do-car-show-love-letters-more/2858307002/