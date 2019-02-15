FEBRUARY

Gatsby at the Cottage

5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at Historic Palm Cottage, 137 12th Avenue S., Naples. Dress to impress in a stylish flapper ensemble or hipster zoot suit. The party includes dancing, jazz music, libations (it’s legal again) and a Charleston dance demonstration. Prizes for the guests who capture the 1920s spirit best. $15 for Naples Historical Society members, $25 for non-members. Napleshistoricalsociety.org.

More: 3 To Do: Car show, 'Love Letters,' more

Shells – Mysterious Beauties of Southwest Florida

10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Koreshan State Park, 3800 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Discussion will touch on behaviors, anatomy and fun facts, as well as the opportunity to hold and see the shells of specimens that lived in the Gulf of Mexico and Estero Bay. There will be time at the end of the talk for questions and clarification. Talk will be in the Art Hall of Koreshan State Park. Reservations requested. Tour is free with park entry fee. 239-992-0311.

Art Flicks

The Marco Island Center for the Arts’ 6th Annual Art Flicks, featuring foreign, independent and “art” films. To be shown at Marco Movies, 599 S. Collier Blvd at 10 a.m., the series features free theme-based films, refreshments and lively discussions for both residents and island visitors who are interested in the art of film. There are no reservations for seating. It is on a first come, first seated basis. Nick Campo, owner and operator of the Marco Movie theater, donates his time and the largest theater at the complex for the Art Flicks program. The theme for 2019 is “Spirit” and will feature the following movies, Feb. 19: “The Chorus”; March 5: “Ladies in Lavender.”

Movie in the Park

Each Friday through March. The next movie is “Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom” (6:24 p.m., Feb. 22); “The Incredibles 2” (7:39 p.m., March 29). Bring your chairs and blankets for seating. Information: 239-642-0575.

Florida Songs Jamboree at Margood Harbor

J. Robert’s Florida Songs Jamboree is back and preparing a 2019 winter series at the Margood Harbor Theater. The show is a music presentation featuring songwriters who have composed and recorded original Florida music. Each and every last Friday evening of the month from 6:30 to 9 p.m., songwriters will take the stage to share tales and original music ranging in style from Americana and old timey music to heritage blues and southern rock, as well as trop rock and Caribbean jazz. J. Robert will set the tone of his stage with original Florida songs. Then, he will introduce the evening’s special guest artist. Q & A with the audience will be followed by a Goodland style songwriter jam with other recognized writers attending that evening. During the shows, musicians will share personal stories about Florida heritage and inspiration for their songwriting and musical talents. From 5:30 until 9 p.m., Feb. 22, March 29, April 26, May 31 and June 28. Margood Harbor Theater is located at 321 Pear Tree Ave, Goodland. Limited seating: RSVP to JRobert@JRobert.net.

Art-in-the-Glades

There will be an arts and crafts fair in busy Everglades City on Saturday, Feb. 23, to coincide with the last day of the annual MSD History & Heritage Festival at the Museum. Art-in-the-Glades takes place under the pavilion in McLeod Park across from the Museum from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local artists and crafters will offer photos, prints, handmade soaps, jewelry, and other items for sale. And, if you feel hungry, delicious baked goods will be available for a donation to benefit a local charity. Inofrmation: www.evergladeshistorical.org; 239-695-2905.

. (Photo11: .)

Lions Club pancake breakfast

The Marco Island Lions Club’s annual pancake breakfast fundraiser to be held from 8 until 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 23 at the United Church of Marco Island, 320 North Barfield Drive. The breakfast historically has fed over 300 Marco Island residents and visitors on this one Saturday morning, raising considerable funds so that the island Lions Club can continue to do its good works. Tickets for the breakfast are $7 in advance (purchased from Lion Club members) or $8 at the door on the day of the breakfast.

St. Mark’s Annual Flea Market

The much-anticipated annual flea market has moved to Saturday, Feb. 23, this year and is the place to find one-of-a-kind treasures and great bargains. Shop for new surprises everywhere; in the Ladies Boutique, Women’s and Men’s Departments, Housewares, Kids Corner, Books, Linens, Outdoor & Sporting Goods, Vintage Treasures, Furniture and the very popular Jewelry counter. Come early grab a coffee and a donut. Don’t miss the bargains, starts at 8 a.m, and features a food booth, music and fresh strawberry shortcake. St. Mark’s is located at 1101 N Collier Blvd., Marco Island. “The annual flea market is not only a fundraiser for St. Mark’s ministries and outreach programs it benefits the entire community,” said Candy Morgan, a co-chair for the event, hosted by the St. Mark’s Episcopal Church Women. “The unique donations are being sorted by several dedicated volunteers for this very special one-day sale.” If you would like to volunteer and be a part of the festivities contact: Candy Morgan, 239-784-5716, email: candymorgan3@gmail.com or stop by the St. Mark’s church office.

Treasures in the Trunk

From 8 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Feb. 23, the San Marco Columbiettes will host a Treasures in the Trunk sale fundraiser in the parking lot of the San Marco Parish Center. Vendors must be set up by 7:30. Don’t miss this opportunity to sell your new, used or antique treasures from the trunk of your vehicle. The cost will be $20 per vehicle parking spot and $10 additional if you wish to rent a table to place at the rear of your vehicle. Vendors may purchase more than one spot if they wish to do so. All merchandise not sold must be removed by the vendor. Refreshments and home baked items will be available for purchase. A 50/50 drawing will take place at 11 a.m. You do not need to be present for drawing. Information: Barbara DeRosa at 239-272-0158 or Mary Cay Moll at 773-368-7275.

6th Annual Goodland Arts & Crafts Fair

The Goodland Civic Association announces the rescheduling of the 6th Annual Members Arts & Crafts Fair. It will be 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 24, at MarGood Harbor Park in the Village of Goodland. The event, originally slated for January’s Mullet Festival, was cancelled due to rain. With over 30 vendors, the event promises fine art, unique crafts, outstanding live music and good food. Information: Tara O’Neill, 239-642-0528, taraogallery@gmail.com.

Lunch & Learn Lecture: Rookery Bay through the Eyes of the Staff

Noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Renee Wilson, Rookery Bay Research Reserve’s Communications Coordinator, will give a multi-media presentation from a staff member’s perspective on human and natural resources, important events, special visitors and memorable moments in the reserve’s history. $15, includes lunch. Registration is required. Rookerybay.org/calendar.

Travis Tritt at Seminole Casino

8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28, at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 S. First St., Immokalee. $67.50 per person. Doors open at 7 p.m. Attendees must be 21 years of age. 1-800-514-ETIX. moreinparadise.com.

ONGOING

‘Spreading It Around’

A comedy written by Londos D’Arrigo, writer for comedians like Phyllis Diller, Lily Tomlin and Joan Rivers. The play is about a widow, Angie Drayton (Bonnie Knapp), who lives in an upscale, gated retirement community in Florida. When she grows sick and tired of handing out money to her unappreciative, shopaholic children (Alex Costello and Rhonda Davis), she creates a plan with support from Martin Wheeler (Andrew Ciliberto), her friend and neighbor for “spending it now” and sets up the S.I.N. Foundation. “Spreading It Around,” is on stage now through Feb. 24 at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Attend the first week of the show and automatically be entered in a drawing to win a dinner cruise for two on The Marco Island Princess. Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

Key Marco Cat returns

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) celebrates its 25th Anniversary with the culmination of their quest to bring home the enigmatic Key Marco Cat and other rare 500 to 1,500-year-old Pre-Columbian Native American artifacts discovered on Marco Island in 1896. The artifacts return on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. They will be showcased in an exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum from now through April 2021. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239.389.6447 or visit www.theMIHS.org.

Master Gardeners

The Master Gardeners walk-in plant clinic has returned to Lowes, ready again to offer advice and answer gardening questions. If you have trouble with your plants, they can diagnose the problem for you. It could be bugs, fungus or overwatering. It could just be the cold weather. Come and visit. Master Gardeners will be there from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays (through April) waiting to help you. You can find us in the garden area. Lowes is located on the corner of 951 (Collier Boulevard) and U. S. 41. Master Gardeners have been trained by The University of Florida on many horticultural practices and problems.

Winter Women’s Bible Study

9 a.m., Fridays, through March 1. The title is “Anointed, Transformed and Redeemed – A Study Of David.” Location is Marco Church, 875 W. Elkcam Circle, Marco Island. Information: 239-394-8186.

ACBL-sanctioned bridge

At 1 p.m. each Tuesday at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive. Information: Richard Perlman at 609-306-9732.

Mahjong

Weekly mahjong returns to the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive, Thursdays. Play begins at 11 a.m. Bring a lunch. $3 to play. Please call Shirley, 239-389-7872, to reserve your spot.

Monday night Bingo

Monday Night Bingo at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Road. A complimentary supper is served to each player-kosher hot dog, pickles, sauerkraut, relish, and onions served on a special roll. In addition, pastry, ice-cream, fruit, coffee and tea are served free of charge. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Bonanza is posted at 6:15 and the game is called at 7. Hot ball brings additional prize money. The game is open to the public. Information: 239-642-0800.

Claire Barker, Mary Ann Murphy and Larry Purvis, with Bingo Committee member Bernie Seidman, were all big winners at Monday Night Bingo held every week at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive. (Photo11: Photo provided)

K of C Bingo

The Knights of Columbus San Marco Council #6344's Thursday Bingo is open to the public and everyone is invited. Come join us for an evening of fun and games and celebrate the 41th anniversary of K of C Bingo. Information: 239-389-5633 or visit our website at www.marcoknights.com.

On Thursday, Feb. 7, the Knights of Columbus San Marco Council #6344 hosted a Bingo fundraiser in the San Marco Parish Center. The big jackpot winner was Maria Granda. (Photo11: Photo provided)

Calling all friends over 60

Join the Marco YMCA and Our Daily Bread Food Pantry for a free lunch the third Thursday of each month at the Family Church on Winterberry. With the support of local restaurants, businesses and sponsors, a luncheon (free of charge) is open to all area residents “60 or better.” Each monthly event includes a time for networking, lunch, a program, and door prizes. Rides are also offered. Information: 706-566-8532.

Marco Island Farmer’s Market

7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays, at Veterans Community Park. Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

East Naples Chair Yoga Class

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. select Fridays, through December, at the East Naples Library, 8787 U.S. 41 E., Naples. Classes offer stretches and strengthening for muscles, moves for bone strength and balance, release for the joints, relaxation and yoga breathing. Folks in wheelchairs, people who have had joint replacement and beginners are welcome. $7 per session. All yoga props are provided. 413-230-1518. Jean.erlbaum@verizon.net. Yogaforrelaxation.org.

Science Saturdays

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. the last Saturday of each month at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Registration is not required. Regular admission fees are $5 for adults, $3 for children 6 to 12 and free for Friends of Rookery Bay members and children under six. A food truck will be on site. Rookerybay.org.

Karate

Adults and children are welcome. Location is the Racquet Center and is on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:45 p.m. The Shima Dojo is taught by Sensei Laurie McCardle. This style of karate is the traditional Okinawan style of Seibukan Shorin-Ryu karate, teaching discipline, builds character and confidence, promotes mental and physical strength and most importantly students learn self-defense. Information: 239-642-0575.

Daytime Pickle Ball at the Marco YMCA

The daytime pickle ball courts are now available. Players can enjoy the advanced round robins on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and those who are beginners or intermediates can play on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Time frame for all is 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. The program is free to members and only $15 for others. Instructional clinics are slated to begin in October 2018. www.marcoymca.org.

English classes

6-8 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday at the Pelican Community Center, 5800 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples. Free. Themes include: transportation, a day at the beach, summer vacation, Independence Day, etc. Coffee and iced tea will be provided. Information: call/text 239-307-7336.

Healthy living program

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, Zen Center, 1250 U.S. 41 N., Suite 205, Naples. Nora Van Houten will teach a “Sit, Stretch & Restore” yoga class. Drop-in fee is $7. Nora is a registered nurse, certified Kripula yoga and meditation teacher. She specializes in leading active adults safely and effectively to practice physical yoga postures, breathing exercises and relaxation techniques for integrating body, mind and spirit. Information: noravanh@gmail.com.

Reflections on Glass: Fräbel in the Garden

Through March 31 at Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples. This whimsical show brings a collection of glass sculptures and installations by flamework glass artist Hans Godo Fräbel to meet the Garden. Included with regular admission. One-of-a-kind pieces of Fräbel glass will be available for purchase in the Berger Shop in the Garden. Information: 239-315-7289; SGeroy@naplesgarden.org.

Walking tour of Naples Historic District

9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Palm Cottage, 137 12th Ave. S., Chickee Pavilion, Naples. Two-hour tour including alleys and Naples Piers. $16 adults; $10 members; free for children 10 and younger. Reservations required. 239-261-8164.

Historic tours at Koreshan State Park

10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Koreshan State Park, 3800 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan settlement, its structures and gardens. Join our guided walking tours and learn about these idealistic pioneers. The walking tour is about an hour and a half. Guided tours are $2 for adults, $1 for children under 6 years of age and can be purchased at the Ranger Station 239-992-0311.

Dog’s Night Out

From 6 to 8 p.m. the first Thursday of every month, now through April, in the courtyard near Haagen-Dazs at Coconut Point Mall, 23106 Fashion Drive, Estero. Bring your pet to play and enjoy activities, vendors, exclusive offers and more. Shopcoconutpoint.com. 239-992-9966.

Christian Motorcyclists Association

At 11 a.m. the second Saturday of every month in the upstairs meeting room at the Naples Harley Davidson, 3645 Gateway Lane, Naples. All are welcome to monthly meeting and rides 239-267-9070; CMAser6.org/FL/SouthernServants.

Ten Thousand Island Waverunner Guided Excursions

Daily Tours at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at Marco Island Watersports, with three locations, JW Marriott Marco Island, Hilton Marco Island and Marriott’s Crystal Shores Marco Island. 90-minute tours. Experience the native wildlife that resides in the mangrove forests while expert tour guides teach about the nature and geography of the region. $225 plus tax, singles or doubles. Check in a half-hour before departure. 239-642-2359.

Kid’s dolphin watch, sightseeing cruise

At 10 a.m. Saturdays, Pure Florida Naples at Tin City, 1200 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. The 1.5-hour children’s cruise provides an entertaining environment for young ones to learn about the Southwest Florida environment and to observe the variety of wildlife present on the waters, such as dolphins, pelicans, eagles and many other animals. While registration for the children’s cruise is free for youth 12-years-old and younger, all children must be accompanied by an adult. Adult tickets are $39 per person. Information: 239-494-5595.

Lupus support

The Marco/Naples lupus support group meets the third Saturday of each month at Physicians Regional Medical Center, 8300 Collier Blvd, Naples. Meetings are held from 10:30 a.m. until noon in the Palm Dining Room. Open to all patients, families and interested parties. Learn to live and cope with Lupus, get current information. Contact Marilyn, 239-398-4800 or Jan, 239-389-2749.

Round Robin Tennis

Round Robin Tennis is available at various times and days for men and women at the Greater Marco Family YMCA, 101 Sand Hill Street, Marco Island. Eight clay courts are available. Round Robins are free to Marco YMCA members and $15 for community participants. Players must register to play in Round Robins. Registration or information: 239-394-3144, ext. 224.

Southwest Florida Masquerade benefiting Metavivor

6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Hilton Hotel, 5111 U.S. 41 N., Naples. This is a black-tie gala fundraiser where 100 percent of all donations will go to award research grants for scientists specializing in Metastatic Breast Cancer Research. $175 per person, includes a cocktail hour followed by a three-course dinner and two drink tickets and entertainment, dancing and live and silent auctions. swflmets.org. 239.322.2110.

MARCH

Free Kid’s Fishing Clinic

9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 9, at the Naples Pier, 25 12th Ave. S., Naples. The primary goal of this program is to create responsible marine resource stewards by teaching children the vulnerability of Florida’s marine ecosystems and ethical angling skills. The Clinic also teach fundamental saltwater fishing knowledge and skills while promoting a positive fishing experience. Ages 5 to 15. MIACC.org.

Birds of the Beach Workshop

8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, March 9 and April 6, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. This workshop will discuss the history of these birds and the annual journeys many of them make. The class will cover the use of plumage, size and behavior to help with identification. To see the many birds discussed, the second half of class will include a trip Tigertail Beach, one of the most important winter shorebird sites in Florida. $40 per class per person. rookerybay.org/calendar.

World Water Day BOGO at Rookery Bay

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. In celebration of World Water Day, the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center offers “buy one, get one free admission.” Higher price prevails. Cannot be combined with other offers. Must pay at door. Rookerybay.org/calendar. 239-530-5940.

Florida Domicile seminars

Attorney William G. Morris announced a series of seminars designed to educate those thinking about making Florida their domicile. Morris will explore issues of concern and how to deal with them. The seminars will be free to participants, but due to limited seating, reservations are encouraged. The series will be held at Keller Williams Realty, 830 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island, Florida from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the following dates: March 13 and April 10. Information: Kathy Ansted at 239-394-2412.

‘The Savannah Sipping Society’

8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 3 p.m. Sundays, March 13 through 31, at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Tickets range $32 to $34. 239-642-7270. info@TheMarcoPlayers.com.

Parents Night Out

From 6 until 10 p.m., March 22, April 26: Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Parents Night Out where your child can have oodles of fun with crafts, outdoor and indoor games, and dinner is provided. Information: 239-642-0575.

