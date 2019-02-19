1. Florida Songs Jamboree at Margood Harbor

J. Robert’s Florida Songs Jamboree is back and preparing a 2019 winter series at the Margood Harbor Theater.

File: J.Robert Houghtaling, left, thanks headliner Andy Wahlberg at the show's finale. Marco musician JRobert hosted the Florida Songwriter Showcase, with a series of Sunshine State songwriters playing and singing their compositions. (Photo11: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

The show is a music presentation featuring songwriters who have composed and recorded original Florida music. Each and every last Friday evening of the month from 6:30 to 9 p.m., songwriters will take the stage to share tales and original music ranging in style from Americana and old-timey music to heritage blues and southern rock, as well as trop rock and Caribbean jazz.

J. Robert will set the tone of his stage with original Florida songs. Then, he will introduce the evening’s special guest artist. Q & A with the audience will be followed by a Goodland style songwriter jam with other recognized writers attending that evening.

During the shows, musicians will share personal stories about Florida heritage and inspiration for their songwriting and musical talents. From 5:30 until 9 p.m., Feb. 22, March 29, April 26, May 31 and June 28.

Margood Harbor Theater is located at 321 Pear Tree Ave, Goodland. Limited seating: RSVP to JRobert@JRobert.net.

2. Movie in the Park

The next movie is “Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom” (6:24 p.m., Feb. 22); “The Incredibles 2” (7:39 p.m., March 29).

Bring your chairs and blankets for seating.

Information: 239-642-0575.

3. Lions Club pancake breakfast

The Marco Island Lions Club’s annual pancake breakfast fundraiser to be held from 8 until 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 23 at the United Church of Marco Island, 320 North Barfield Drive.

The breakfast historically has fed over 300 Marco Island residents and visitors on this one Saturday morning, raising considerable funds so that the island Lions Club can continue to do its good works.

Tickets for the breakfast are $7 in advance (purchased from Lion Club members) or $8 at the door on the day of the breakfast.

