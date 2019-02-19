FEBRUARY 19

Jeff Kinney, author (48)

More: Horoscopes, Feb. 19-25

FEBRUARY 20

Model Cindy Crawford poses for photographers upon arrival at The Fashion Awards 2018 in central London, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. (Photo11: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Cindy Crawford, model (53)

FEBRUARY 21

Jennifer Love Hewitt, actress (40)

FEBRUARY 22

Drew Barrymore, actress (44)

FEBRUARY 23

Josh Gad, actor (38)

FEBRUARY 24

Floyd Mayweather, Jr, boxer (42)

FEBRUARY 25

Rashida Jones, actress (43)

Guess who?

I am an actress born in Spain on Feb. 19, 2004. Despite my youth, I have enjoyed much success already. I currently star in a sci-fi series about a group of children caught in a mystery.

Answer: Millie Bobby Brown

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/02/19/celebrity-birthdays-feb-19-25/2872603002/