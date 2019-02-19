Share This Story!
Celebrity Birthdays, Feb. 19-25
I am an actress born in Spain on Feb. 19, 2004. Despite my youth, I have enjoyed much success already.
Marco Eagle
Published 5:02 a.m. ET Feb. 19, 2019 | Updated 7:57 a.m. ET Feb. 19, 2019
FEBRUARY 19
Jeff Kinney, author (48)
FEBRUARY 20
Cindy Crawford, model (53)
FEBRUARY 21
Jennifer Love Hewitt, actress (40)
FEBRUARY 22
Drew Barrymore, actress (44)
FEBRUARY 23
Josh Gad, actor (38)
FEBRUARY 24
Floyd Mayweather, Jr, boxer (42)
FEBRUARY 25
Rashida Jones, actress (43)
Guess who?
I am an actress born in Spain on Feb. 19, 2004. Despite my youth, I have enjoyed much success already. I currently star in a sci-fi series about a group of children caught in a mystery.
Answer: Millie Bobby Brown
