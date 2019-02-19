An assortment of decadent desserts at Dolce Mare, Marco Island. (Photo11: Will Watts/Correspondent)

This week’s Food Finds is a treasure to behold for dessert lovers everywhere. And like much of Marco Island, this shop is one of a kind.

Whether you’re looking for chocolates, an assortment of truffles, barks, wines, gift baskets, macaroons or gelato, Dolce Mare has something for everyone.

We tried the tiramisu and mixed berry gelato; all the flavor and a lot less of the heaviness of ice cream. We also left with a sampler that included coconut and chocolate (moist and heavenly), red velvet (sticks to your mouth, but you won’t mind), cookies and cream (who knew it could be this decadent), and sea salt caramel in the shape of a shell.

Matter of fact, we had candy in the shape of lips, hearts, shells and just about anything else you can imagine. And you can pick from several size sampler-box sizes to fit your needs, budget.

Whether you’re treating yourself or buying a gift, you’ll find something to please at Dolce Mare.

Did you know that Dolce Mare also has a store on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach?

If you go

Dolce Mare

599 South Collier Blvd., Suite 302, Marco Island

239-389-9000

dolcemaresweets.com

