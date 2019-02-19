Horoscopes, Feb. 19-25
ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
A sense of magic is in the air this week, Aries. Some may conspire to keep you in the dark about a situation. Don't worry. it will have a pleasant culmination.
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
Taurus, once someone earns your love, that bond is not easily broken. You will find new ways to show your affection this week for a person close to you.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
Gemini, sometimes your mind is too quick to speak before you fully think through your thoughts. This can get you into trouble in some instances. Find ways to address any faux pas.
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
Past relationships do not have to get in the way of current ones, Cancer. Things aren't always as complicated as you make them seem. Just go through with your daily business.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
Leo, things will seem like a piece of cake this week, so much so that you may wonder if there's a catch. There is no catch. Enjoy your good fortune and lightened workload.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
Virgo, you may enjoy an unexpected respite in the next few days. Initially you may not know what to do with your time off. But soon enough you will figure it out.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
Libra, even if you might be afraid of confrontation, you should not use that as an excuse that prevents you from righting wrongs. You will find your voice.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
Scorpio, your focus and commitment to the task at hand are unrivaled. Others may not understand your passion, but all will be happy with the results.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
Sagittarius, be there for someone who comes up to you and asks for help this week. Every little bit helps, and your generosity will be greatly appreciated.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
Think about what you have to offer this week, Capricorn. Run your plan by someone you trust. You may not be ready for the spotlight.
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
Aquarius, a string of misunderstandings will soon get worked out. All will be right in the universe once more, and you can get on with all of the plans you have in mind.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
Pisces, take a few extra moments each morning or evening to slow down and think about all the good luck that has recently come your way.
