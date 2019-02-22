Group leader Stacy Witthoff shows the route.The eighth annual Tour de Marco saw 175 cyclists biking all around Marco Island on Sunday morning. (Photo11: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

1. Tour de Marco is Sunday

Dubbed as the most beautiful scenic cycle ride in Southwest Florida, the annual Tour de Marco is set for Sunday morning, Feb. 24.

With separate optional legs of 5, 15 or 30 miles, the tour – originally a city bike pathways committee initiative to familiarize Marco cyclists with new bike lanes – is designed for all ages and abilities.

Routes are marked, and water, food and restroom stops will be available. Now run under the auspices of the Greater Marco Family YMCA, the legs (depending on distance chosen) include a ride through historic Key Marco, Goodland, Marco’s hilly estates area and along Marco’s arterial road of Collier Boulevard. It benefits the Y’s scholarship fund. Check-in starts at 7 a.m., Feb. 24 at the YMCA airnasium, 101 Sandhill Street, Marco Island.

The 30-mile rides starts at 8 and the five and 15 mile rides start at 9. Cost: $45 individual, $55 family. Quick-dry Tour de Marco t-shirts are guaranteed to those who register early. You may sign up at the Y front desk or at active.com. Riders should show up early at the Y’s airnasium.

2. 6th Annual Goodland Arts & Crafts Fair

The Goodland Civic Association announces the rescheduling of the 6th Annual Members Arts & Crafts Fair. It will be 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 24, at MarGood Harbor Park in the Village of Goodland.

The event, originally slated for January’s Mullet Festival, was cancelled due to rain. With over 30 vendors, the event promises fine art, unique crafts, outstanding live music and good food.

Information: Tara O’Neill, 239-642-0528, taraogallery@gmail.com.

3. St. Mark’s Annual Flea Market and 'Treasures in the Trunk'

Saturday

“The annual flea market is not only a fundraiser for St. Mark’s ministries and outreach programs it benefits the entire community,” said Candy Morgan, a co-chair for the event, hosted by the St. Mark’s Episcopal Church Women.

The much-anticipated annual flea market has moved to Saturday, Feb. 23, this year and is the place to find one-of-a-kind treasures and great bargains.

Come early grab a coffee and a donut. Don’t miss the bargains, starts at 8 a.m, and features a food booth, music and fresh strawberry shortcake.

St. Mark’s is located at 1101 N Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

Information: 239-784-5716, email: candymorgan3@gmail.com or stop by the St. Mark’s church office.

Sunday

From 8 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Feb. 23, the San Marco Columbiettes will host a Treasures in the Trunk sale fundraiser in the parking lot of the San Marco Parish Center.

Vendors must be set up by 7:30. Don’t miss this opportunity to sell your new, used or antique treasures from the trunk of your vehicle. The cost will be $20 per vehicle parking spot and $10 additional if you wish to rent a table to place at the rear of your vehicle. Vendors may purchase more than one spot if they wish to do so. All merchandise not sold must be removed by the vendor. Refreshments and home baked items will be available for purchase. A 50/50 drawing will take place at 11 a.m. You do not need to be present for drawing.

Information: Barbara DeRosa at 239-272-0158 or Mary Cay Moll at 773-368-7275.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/02/22/3-do-bikes-crafts-and-bargains/2928593002/