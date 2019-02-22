the CEsar salad from Palumbos, South Naples. (Photo11: Will Watts/Correspondent)

The spinach calzone from Palumbos, South Naples. (Photo11: Will Watts/Correspondent)

Palumbos Pizzeria is one of the latest additions to South Naples, doing brisk business in Stock Plaza on Collier Boulevard; saving folks that drive a little north to Pine Ridge Road, where the original is located.

I started out with their Cesar salad, a dish that requires very little to be good. It needs to be crisp, cool and not too creamy. Palumbos got to out of three, which “ain’t half bad.” But most folks don’t mind a lot heavy handedness on the dressing.

My partner in dine had the hunger for a whole Italian sub but decided to sample two different half subs instead: the meatball and the chicken parm ($5.95 each; $10.95 for a whole).

The bread: amazing! The marinara: utterly fabulous! The meat? Just a texture for both sandwiches, as they were a bit overshadowed by the amazing sauce.

From the calzones section of the menu, I ordered the spinach roll ($8.95), featuring spinach, garlic and mozzarella.

The chicken parm sub from Palumbos, South Naples. (Photo11: Will Watts/Correspondent)

The meatball sub from Palumbos, South Naples. (Photo11: Will Watts/Correspondent)

It came with aside of marinara. Without sauce: delicious cheesy goodness with fresh spinach. With the sauce: yes, the spinach kind of disappears; but it’s worth it for the amazing sauce. In hindsight, I wish I had ordered the sausage roll; which would have complimented the sauce more.

For the record, I look forward to going back for the pizza. I mean, that sauce! Did I mention just how great it was?

Palumbos: Order anything, as long as it comes with marinara.

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Palumbos, Lely

7711 Collier Boulevard, Unit 107, Naples

239-732-0900

www.palumbosnaples.com

Palumbos, Pine Ridge

3375 Pine Ridge Road, Unit 104, Naples

239-431-7688

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/02/22/watts-dinner-palumbos-saucy-good-time/2915411002/