1. Wednesday: Jewish Book Festival

At 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 27, two international authors share their latest novels at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive.

This is the sixth year of the festival but the first time it will come to Marco Island. The authors include, Jenna Blum is one of Oprah’s Top 30 Women Writers; Alyson Richman, international bestselling author of “The Velvet Hours,” “The Lost Wife” and more.

The authors will discuss their latest books, there will be a book sale and signing, a question and answer period and a reception. The event is open to the public.

For reservations and further information contact the Synagogue office 239-642-0800.

2. Saturday: Gardening Expo

Make your own creative floral design from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Saturday, March 2, at the Calusa Garden Club Gardening Expo at Marco Island Center for the Arts.

Two sessions of the Floral Design Class will be offered at 10 a.m. and at 1 p.m.; the cost of $60 per participant includes all flowers and supplies. Enrollment in the floral design classes is limited to 20 per session.

In addition, attend three gardening demonstrations given by experts on orchid cultivation, exotic succulent dish gardens and gardening with earth boxes and otherwise on Marco Island, which will be offered to the community at no charge.

For more information, visit our Facebook page Calusa Garden Club or our website www.calusa.org. Register for either session of the Floral Design Class at Marco.

3. This weekend: Marco Island RC Laser Mid-Winter Championships

On March 2 and 3, the Marco Island Model Yacht Club (MIMYC), in conjunction with the Marco Island Parks & Recreation Department, will host the 16th Annual RC Laser Mid-Winter Championship regatta at Mackle Park lake.

Contestants jockey for position at the starting line. The Marco Island Model Yacht Club held the 14th Annual RC (radio-controlled) Laser Midwinter Championship Regatta March 4 and 5 at a windy Mackle Park. (Photo11: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

The regatta is fortunate to have Dave Brawner, former president of the American Model Yachting Association (AMYA), returning as the principle race officer for the sixth year.

The number of participants is limited to 30 and races will be conducted on both Saturday and Sunday, March 2 and 3, beginning at 10 a.m.

Information: Rocky Cale at 239-642-1825.

