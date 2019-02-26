Celebrity Birthdays, Feb. 26-March 4
FEBRUARY 26
Nate Ruess, singer (37)
FEBRUARY 27
Kate Mara, actress (36)
FEBRUARY 28
Patrick Monahan, singer (50)
MARCH 1
Kesha, singer (32)
MARCH 2
Chris Martin, singer (42)
MARCH 3
Camila Cabello, singer (22)
MARCH 4
Patricia Heaton, actress (61)
Guess who?
I am an actress born in England on Feb. 23, 1983. I garnered much acclaim on the British stage before coming to the United States. Since then, I've played everything from a fashion assistant to a queen.
Answer: Emily Blunt
