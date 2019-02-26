Cheesy bacon fries from McDonalds. (Photo11: Will Watts/Correspondent)

This week’s Food Finds are the ying and yang of your diet.

First, the slightly (they are mostly veggies after all – right!?) unhealthy but somewhat irresistible cheesy bacon fries. The item was first tested in a few cities in 2017 – causing a social media stir. At the end of January 2018, they were added to the menu nationwide along with some other notable bacon items – including the Big Mac and Quarter Pounder.

Buy Photo Sprouts Farmers Market in North Naples. (Photo11: Morgan Hornsby/Naples Daily News USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA)

McDonald’s classic fries are topped with a velvety cheese sauce and applewood smoked bacon bits. Yum! Get there quick, the dish is only available for a limited time.

Now for the yang: I traveled up Collier Boulevard, all the way to Immokalee Road, then a slight right and into the arms of healthy shopping as the much-anticipated Sprouts Farmers Market has opened.

The healthy grocer – like Whole Foods and Fresh Market but much more like a Lucky’s – is the first store to debut in the newly constructed Logan Landings at Immokalee Road and Logan Boulevard.

The 30,000-square-foot market is only the eighth location to open in Florida. The Phoenix-based store operates more than 300 stores around the nation, and has expansion plans for Jacksonville, Deerfield Beach, Jupiter, Oviedo, Riverview and Trinity.

Sprout's had a wider selection of flavors for one of my personal favs. (Photo11: Will Watts/Correspondent)

My personal win at the store was found in the form of calorie-burning (allegedly) drink Celsius. You can find assorted four-packs at some Publix stores, but Sprout’s had a wider selection of flavors, sold individually. Flavors like watermelon berry, pineapple coconut and strawberries and cream.

Food Finds, a new column spotlighting tasty treats you can find all over Southwest Florida and not necessarily just served in a restaurant.

If you go

McDonalds

899 N Collier Blvd, Marco Island

239-642-8899

mcdonalds.com

Sprouts

2224 Logan Blvd. N. Naples

239-325-6950

sprouts.com

