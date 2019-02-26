Food Finds: Cheesy bacon fries and some healthy stuff too!
This week’s Food Finds are the ying and yang of your diet.
First, the slightly (they are mostly veggies after all – right!?) unhealthy but somewhat irresistible cheesy bacon fries. The item was first tested in a few cities in 2017 – causing a social media stir. At the end of January 2018, they were added to the menu nationwide along with some other notable bacon items – including the Big Mac and Quarter Pounder.
McDonald’s classic fries are topped with a velvety cheese sauce and applewood smoked bacon bits. Yum! Get there quick, the dish is only available for a limited time.
Now for the yang: I traveled up Collier Boulevard, all the way to Immokalee Road, then a slight right and into the arms of healthy shopping as the much-anticipated Sprouts Farmers Market has opened.
More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: 2Shea's Salty Dog wins on atmosphere; and won’t leave you hungry
The healthy grocer – like Whole Foods and Fresh Market but much more like a Lucky’s – is the first store to debut in the newly constructed Logan Landings at Immokalee Road and Logan Boulevard.
More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Palumbos is a saucy good time
The 30,000-square-foot market is only the eighth location to open in Florida. The Phoenix-based store operates more than 300 stores around the nation, and has expansion plans for Jacksonville, Deerfield Beach, Jupiter, Oviedo, Riverview and Trinity.
My personal win at the store was found in the form of calorie-burning (allegedly) drink Celsius. You can find assorted four-packs at some Publix stores, but Sprout’s had a wider selection of flavors, sold individually. Flavors like watermelon berry, pineapple coconut and strawberries and cream.
More: Food Finds: Dolce Mare when you’re craving decadent desserts
Food Finds, a new column spotlighting tasty treats you can find all over Southwest Florida and not necessarily just served in a restaurant.
If you go
McDonalds
- 899 N Collier Blvd, Marco Island
- 239-642-8899
- mcdonalds.com
Sprouts
- 2224 Logan Blvd. N. Naples
- 239-325-6950
- sprouts.com
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.