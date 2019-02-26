Horoscopes, Feb. 26-March 4
ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
Aries, you have high hopes about everything that crosses your path this week. This includes your love life. You might be eager to step things up a notch in that area.
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
Taurus, find comfort in the fact that your spouse or significant other and you share the same perspective about important topics. He or she also has integrity, which means a lot.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
Conversations this week will be on point, Gemini. Everything you have to say will be unequivocal, and others will follow your instructions in every detail.
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
If you are single, it is possible you will meet someone this week you believe could be long-term relationship material. This person may be your complete opposite.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
Finding success in things that you want to do can take a few rough drafts, Leo. Do not be discouraged if a few attempts do not yield the desired outcomes.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
Communication will come much easier to you this week, Virgo. This hasn't always been the case, as you sometimes worry about how your words will be received.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
An event may occur this week that fortifies financial stability at home, Libra. This may involve real estate or developing a new long-term financial plan.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
Scorpio, you will not need to work too hard to prove to someone who loves you just how amazing you are. These people understand that, and you're grateful for it.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
Sagittarius, as long as the people you surround yourself with are able to respect you and give you some breathing room, they're healthy to be around.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
Capricorn, friends will not steer you wrong this week, especially if you are looking to them for advice on love. They may have some heartfelt words of wisdom.
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
Your love life and social life are intertwined this week, Aries. It is very likely that you will spend ample time with friends as well as that special person in your life.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
Pisces, many people set goals early in a new year, and you can try to follow suit. This may provide some guidance for you as the year progresses.
