ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, you have high hopes about everything that crosses your path this week. This includes your love life. You might be eager to step things up a notch in that area.

More: Celebrity Birthdays, Feb. 26-March 4

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, find comfort in the fact that your spouse or significant other and you share the same perspective about important topics. He or she also has integrity, which means a lot.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Conversations this week will be on point, Gemini. Everything you have to say will be unequivocal, and others will follow your instructions in every detail.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

If you are single, it is possible you will meet someone this week you believe could be long-term relationship material. This person may be your complete opposite.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Finding success in things that you want to do can take a few rough drafts, Leo. Do not be discouraged if a few attempts do not yield the desired outcomes.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Communication will come much easier to you this week, Virgo. This hasn't always been the case, as you sometimes worry about how your words will be received.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

An event may occur this week that fortifies financial stability at home, Libra. This may involve real estate or developing a new long-term financial plan.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, you will not need to work too hard to prove to someone who loves you just how amazing you are. These people understand that, and you're grateful for it.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, as long as the people you surround yourself with are able to respect you and give you some breathing room, they're healthy to be around.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Capricorn, friends will not steer you wrong this week, especially if you are looking to them for advice on love. They may have some heartfelt words of wisdom.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Your love life and social life are intertwined this week, Aries. It is very likely that you will spend ample time with friends as well as that special person in your life.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, many people set goals early in a new year, and you can try to follow suit. This may provide some guidance for you as the year progresses.

