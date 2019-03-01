1. Now playing: ‘Godspell’

Marco Lutheran Church has been in the play production business for 25 years. The first musicale performed in the now Great Room Theatre, was “Godspell,” in 1994.

This season, as a celebration of our 25th anniversary, the Community Theatre Project is bringing back “Godspell.”

The cast gathers around Robbie Menegay, playing Jesus. Marco Lutheran Church presents its 25th anniversary revival of the Broadway musical "Godspell" on Feb. 28, Mar. 1 and 2. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

The revival will feature a brand new cast as well as reach back into Marco nostalgia by offering special guest appearances from some of the original 1994 cast.

The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., March 1 and 2 in the Great Room Theatre at Marco Lutheran Church, 525 North Collier Blvd. Marco Island.

Tickets may be purchased at the church box office. Information: 239-394-5579.

2. Saturday: Gardening Expo

Make your own creative floral design from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Saturday, March 2, at the Calusa Garden Club Gardening Expo at Marco Island Center for the Arts.

Two sessions of the Floral Design Class will be offered at 10 a.m. and at 1 p.m.; the cost of $60 per participant includes all flowers and supplies.

Enrollment in the floral design classes is limited to 20 per session. In addition, attend three gardening demonstrations given by experts on orchid cultivation, exotic succulent dish gardens and gardening with earth boxes and otherwise on Marco Island, which will be offered to the community at no charge.

For more information, visit our Facebook page Calusa Garden Club or our website www.calusa.org. Register for either session of the Floral Design Class at Marco Island Center for the Arts on their website, marcoislandart.org at "events" or call 239-394-4221.

3. St. Patrick's Day Parade and Hooley

From 1 until 5 p.m., Sunday, March 3.

File: Parade sponsors Sons and Daughters of Erin. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

Parade starts at 1 and goes down Bald Eagle Drive, starting in front of NCH Health Center and ending at Veterans Community Park, 901 Park Avenue, Marco Island.

Information: Southwest Florida Sons & Daughters of Erin, Kathleen Reynolds, 239-394-0220.

