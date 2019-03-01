MARCH

Marco Island RC Laser Mid-Winter Championships

On March 2 and 3, the Marco Island Model Yacht Club (MIMYC), in conjunction with the Marco Island Parks & Recreation Department, will host the 16th Annual RC Laser Mid-Winter Championship regatta at Mackle Park lake. The regatta is fortunate to have Dave Brawner, former president of the American Model Yachting Association (AMYA), returning as the principle race officer for the sixth year. The number of participants is limited to 30 and races will be conducted on both Saturday and Sunday, March 2 and 3, beginning at 10 a.m. Information: Rocky Cale at 239-642-1825.

Art Flicks

The Marco Island Center for the Arts’ 6th Annual Art Flicks, featuring foreign, independent and “art” films. To be shown at Marco Movies, 599 S. Collier Blvd at 10 a.m., the series features free theme-based films, refreshments and lively discussions for both residents and island visitors who are interested in the art of film. There are no reservations for seating. It is on a first come, first seated basis. Nick Campo, owner and operator of the Marco Movie theater, donates his time and the largest theater at the complex for the Art Flicks program. The theme for 2019 is “Spirit” and will feature the following movies, March 5: “Ladies in Lavender.”Island Center for the Arts on their website, www.marcoislandart.org or 239-394-4221.

Left Bank Art Fest

From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., March 3 and 17 on the walkways of the waterside Esplanade Shoppes, 760 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Browse paintings, jewelry, pottery, photography, glass, sculptures, wood, bronze, stone and more. Information: 239-537-5921.

Renowned composer, musician and storyteller Kat Epple presents Calusa-inspired music and storytelling on March 5. (Photo: Photo by Vandy Major)

Calusa-Inspired music, storytelling

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) continues its 25th Anniversary celebration on Tuesday, March 5, with Calusa-inspired music and storytelling, presented by Emmy and Peabody Award winning composer and flutist Kat Epple. The performance is from 7-9 p.m. at the Rose History Auditorium, located on the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) campus. Admission is $10 for non-members, and free for MIHS members. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. Information: 239-389-6447 or theMIHS.org.

Books & Brews

At 10 a.m., Friday, March 8, local author, Kathy McKeon will present her recently released memoir in Rose Hall at the Marco branch library, 210 S. Heathwood Dr, Marco Island. . Doors open at 9:30 and refreshments will be served. There is no admission cost. The author will offer both hard copy ($20) and paperback ($15) versions of her book at the end of the presentation. The fourth of eight children, Kathy McKeon was a 19-year-old Irish immigrant, newly arrived in New York City, when Jacqueline Kennedy hired her as a personal assistant in 1964 nine months after JFK's assassination.

Texas hold-em poker tournament

The Kiwanis Club of Marco Island will host a Texas hold-em poker tournament on March 9 at Rose Auditorium, at the Marco Island Historical Museum, 180 South Heathwood Drive. It will be an evening of fun, fellowship and poker. Seating capacity is 140 players, so be sure to register now to reserve your seat at a table. Doors open at 5 p.m. with free lessons. The tournament begins at 6. Cost: player's buy-in: $50; player's re-buys: $20; non-player's entry: $10. Drinks will be available at tables. Registration: https://marcokiwanis.org/texasholdem.

Free Kid’s Fishing Clinic

9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 9, at the Naples Pier, 25 12th Ave. S., Naples. The primary goal of this program is to create responsible marine resource stewards by teaching children the vulnerability of Florida’s marine ecosystems and ethical angling skills. The Clinic also teach fundamental saltwater fishing knowledge and skills while promoting a positive fishing experience. Ages 5 to 15. MIACC.org.

Birds of the Beach Workshop

8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, March 9 and April 6, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. This workshop will discuss the history of these birds and the annual journeys many of them make. The class will cover the use of plumage, size and behavior to help with identification. To see the many birds discussed, the second half of class will include a trip Tigertail Beach, one of the most important winter shorebird sites in Florida. $40 per class per person. rookerybay.org/calendar.

Wesley's annual rummage sale

Each year Wesley United Methodist Church has a great turn out for its annual rummage sale. This year's sale will be from 8 a.m. until noon, Saturday, March 9, at 350 S. Barfield Drive, Marco Island. One person's trash is another person's treasure; and each year thrilled shoppers find unique items that fit their décor and/or needs. Wesley's friendly team of volunteers look forward to meeting and assisting shopper's because everyone loves to see people find bargains and have fun doing it. The annual sale is not only a fundraiser for Wesley's ministries but it also supports St. Matthews House, in Naples. If anyone would like to donate items that you no longer need, you can bring them to Wesley's Fellowship Hall from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m., March 7 or 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., March 8. If you have large items (in very good condition), such as furniture, you can call the church office at 239-394-3734 to arrange for a pick up.

Gala Irish Show for charity

The St. Finbarr Council Knights of Columbus will hold its annual St. Patrick Show for Charity at 7 p.m., Sunday, March 10 at St. Finbarr Parish Center, 13520 Tamiami Trail East-Rte 41. The featured performers are singer Cliff Erickson and the Celtic Spirit Irish Dancers. Donation is $15 and tickets are available at the door. Information: 401-360-8040.

World Water Day BOGO at Rookery Bay

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. In celebration of World Water Day, the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center offers “buy one, get one free admission.” Higher price prevails. Cannot be combined with other offers. Must pay at door. Rookerybay.org/calendar. 239-530-5940.

‘Savannah Sipping Society’

As the title suggests, there’s a whole lot of drinking going on in “The Savannah Sipping Society” at The Marco Players Theater through March 31. This play was written by Jones, Hope and Wooten who have left their mark on favorites including “Always a Bridesmaid,” “The Golden Girls” and television for Warner Bros. and Walt Disney Studios. In this play, four strong women form an unusual but unusually strong friendship after each of them endures a life-altering calamity. “Savannah Sipping Society,” is on stage March 13-31 at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Attend the first week of the show and automatically be entered in a drawing to win a dinner cruise for two on The Marco Island Princess. Tickets are on sale at www.TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

Florida Domicile seminars

Attorney William G. Morris announced a series of seminars designed to educate those thinking about making Florida their domicile. Morris will explore issues of concern and how to deal with them. The seminars will be free to participants, but due to limited seating, reservations are encouraged. The series will be held at Keller Williams Realty, 830 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island, Florida from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the following dates: March 13 and April 10. Information: Kathy Ansted at 239-394-2412.

Renaissance Academy

Marco Island Center for the Arts announcees that Florida Gulf Coast University’s The Renaissance Academy will be presenting art history classes in February and March 2019 at the Art Center. Tickets are $20 for The Renaissance Academy and Art Center members and $25 for non-members. To register for classes call 239-434-4737 or go to RegisterRA.asapconnected.com. The following are the classes being offered from 1:30 until 3 p.m., March 14, “Music & Art Expressionism – Vincent Van Gogh and Arnold Schoenberg.

Half marathon and 5k

The Marco Island half marathon and 5k run-walk will be held on Sunday, March 17. The race begins at 7:30 a.m. in the Shops of Marco Publix parking lot at the corner of San Marco Road and Barfield Drive. Monies raised are given to various community organizations on Marco Island. Runners are encouraged to register and additional information is available at www.marcoislandhalfmarathon.com.

Parents Night Out

From 6 until 10 p.m., March 22, April 26: Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Parents Night Out where your child can have oodles of fun with crafts, outdoor and indoor games, and dinner is provided. Information: 239-642-0575.

Movie in the Park

The next movie is “The Incredibles 2” (7:39 p.m., March 29). Bring your chairs and blankets for seating. Information: 239-642-0575.

Florida Songs Jamboree at Margood Harbor

J. Robert’s Florida Songs Jamboree is back and preparing a 2019 winter series at the Margood Harbor Theater. The show is a music presentation featuring songwriters who have composed and recorded original Florida music. Each and every last Friday evening of the month from 6:30 to 9 p.m., songwriters will take the stage to share tales and original music ranging in style from Americana and old timey music to heritage blues and southern rock, as well as trop rock and Caribbean jazz. J. Robert will set the tone of his stage with original Florida songs. Then, he will introduce the evening’s special guest artist. Q & A with the audience will be followed by a Goodland style songwriter jam with other recognized writers attending that evening. During the shows, musicians will share personal stories about Florida heritage and inspiration for their songwriting and musical talents. From 5:30 until 9 p.m., March 29, April 26, May 31 and June 28. Margood Harbor Theater is located at 321 Pear Tree Ave, Goodland. Limited seating: RSVP to JRobert@JRobert.net.

ONGOING

Key Marco Cat

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) celebrates its 25th Anniversary with the culmination of their quest to bring home the enigmatic Key Marco Cat and other rare 500 to 1,500-year-old Pre-Columbian Native American artifacts discovered on Marco Island in 1896. The artifacts return on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. They will be showcased in an exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum from now through April 2021. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239.389.6447 or visit www.theMIHS.org.

Marjorie Prime

Through March 3 in the Tobye Studio at the Sugden Community Theater, 701 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. $40. Naplesplayers.org. 239-263-7990.

Master Gardeners

The Master Gardeners walk-in plant clinic has returned to Lowes, ready again to offer advice and answer gardening questions. If you have trouble with your plants, they can diagnose the problem for you. It could be bugs, fungus or overwatering. It could just be the cold weather. Come and visit. Master Gardeners will be there from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays (through April) waiting to help you. You can find us in the garden area. Lowes is located on the corner of 951 (Collier Boulevard) and U. S. 41. Master Gardeners have been trained by The University of Florida on many horticultural practices and problems.

ACBL-sanctioned bridge

At 1 p.m. each Tuesday at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive. Information: Richard Perlman at 609-306-9732.

Mahjong

Weekly mahjong returns to the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive, Thursdays. Play begins at 11 a.m. Bring a lunch. $3 to play. Please call Shirley, 239-389-7872, to reserve your spot.

Sandi Stern, with Bingo committee member Dr. Herb Kern, was the big winner at Monday Night Bingo held every week at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island. (Photo: Photo provided)

Monday night Bingo

Monday Night Bingo at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Road. A complimentary supper is served to each player-kosher hot dog, pickles, sauerkraut, relish, and onions served on a special roll. In addition, pastry, ice-cream, fruit, coffee and tea are served free of charge. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Bonanza is posted at 6:15 and the game is called at 7. Hot ball brings additional prize money. The game is open to the public. Information: 239-642-0800.

On Thursday, Feb. 21, the Knights of Columbus San Marco Council #6344 hosted a Bingo night in the San Marco Parish Center. The big jackpot winner was Meghan Turnbull of Brooklyn. (Photo: Photo provided)

K of C Bingo

The Knights of Columbus San Marco Council #6344's Thursday Bingo is open to the public and everyone is invited. Come join us for an evening of fun and games and celebrate the 41th anniversary of K of C Bingo. Information: 239-389-5633 or visit our website at www.marcoknights.com.

Calling all friends over 60

Join the Marco YMCA and Our Daily Bread Food Pantry for a free lunch the third Wednesday of each month at Marco Lutheran Church. With the support of local restaurants, businesses and sponsors, a luncheon (free of charge) is open to all area residents “60 or better.” Each monthly event includes a time for networking, lunch, a program, and door prizes. Rides are also offered. Information: 706-566-8532.

Marco Island Farmer’s Market

7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays, at Veterans Community Park. Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

East Naples Chair Yoga Class

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. select Fridays, through December, at the East Naples Library, 8787 U.S. 41 E., Naples. Classes offer stretches and strengthening for muscles, moves for bone strength and balance, release for the joints, relaxation and yoga breathing. Folks in wheelchairs, people who have had joint replacement and beginners are welcome. $7 per session. All yoga props are provided. 413-230-1518. Jean.erlbaum@verizon.net. Yogaforrelaxation.org.

Science Saturdays

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. the last Saturday of each month at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Registration is not required. Regular admission fees are $5 for adults, $3 for children 6 to 12 and free for Friends of Rookery Bay members and children under six. A food truck will be on site. Rookerybay.org.

Karate

Adults and children are welcome. Location is the Racquet Center and is on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:45 p.m. The Shima Dojo is taught by Sensei Laurie McCardle. This style of karate is the traditional Okinawan style of Seibukan Shorin-Ryu karate, teaching discipline, builds character and confidence, promotes mental and physical strength and most importantly students learn self-defense. Information: 239-642-0575.

Daytime Pickle Ball at the Marco YMCA

The daytime pickle ball courts are now available. Players can enjoy the advanced round robins on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and those who are beginners or intermediates can play on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Time frame for all is 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. The program is free to members and only $15 for others. Instructional clinics are slated to begin in October 2018. www.marcoymca.org.

English classes

6-8 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday at the Pelican Community Center, 5800 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples. Free. Themes include: transportation, a day at the beach, summer vacation, Independence Day, etc. Coffee and iced tea will be provided. Information: call/text 239-307-7336.

Healthy living program

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, Zen Center, 1250 U.S. 41 N., Suite 205, Naples. Nora Van Houten will teach a “Sit, Stretch & Restore” yoga class. Drop-in fee is $7. Nora is a registered nurse, certified Kripula yoga and meditation teacher. She specializes in leading active adults safely and effectively to practice physical yoga postures, breathing exercises and relaxation techniques for integrating body, mind and spirit. Information: noravanh@gmail.com.

Reflections on Glass: Fräbel in the Garden

Through March 31 at Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples. This whimsical show brings a collection of glass sculptures and installations by flamework glass artist Hans Godo Fräbel to meet the Garden. Included with regular admission. One-of-a-kind pieces of Fräbel glass will be available for purchase in the Berger Shop in the Garden. Information: 239-315-7289; SGeroy@naplesgarden.org.

Walking tour of Naples Historic District

9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Palm Cottage, 137 12th Ave. S., Chickee Pavilion, Naples. Two-hour tour including alleys and Naples Piers. $16 adults; $10 members; free for children 10 and younger. Reservations required. 239-261-8164.

Historic tours at Koreshan State Park

10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Koreshan State Park, 3800 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan settlement, its structures and gardens. Join our guided walking tours and learn about these idealistic pioneers. The walking tour is about an hour and a half. Guided tours are $2 for adults, $1 for children under 6 years of age and can be purchased at the Ranger Station 239-992-0311.

Dog’s Night Out

From 6 to 8 p.m. the first Thursday of every month, now through April, in the courtyard near Haagen-Dazs at Coconut Point Mall, 23106 Fashion Drive, Estero. Bring your pet to play and enjoy activities, vendors, exclusive offers and more. Shopcoconutpoint.com. 239-992-9966.

Christian Motorcyclists Association

At 11 a.m. the second Saturday of every month in the upstairs meeting room at the Naples Harley Davidson, 3645 Gateway Lane, Naples. All are welcome to monthly meeting and rides 239-267-9070; CMAser6.org/FL/SouthernServants.

Ten Thousand Island Waverunner Guided Excursions

Daily Tours at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at Marco Island Watersports, with three locations, JW Marriott Marco Island, Hilton Marco Island and Marriott’s Crystal Shores Marco Island. 90-minute tours. Experience the native wildlife that resides in the mangrove forests while expert tour guides teach about the nature and geography of the region. $225 plus tax, singles or doubles. Check in a half-hour before departure. 239-642-2359.

Kid’s dolphin watch, sightseeing cruise

At 10 a.m. Saturdays, Pure Florida Naples at Tin City, 1200 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. The 1.5-hour children’s cruise provides an entertaining environment for young ones to learn about the Southwest Florida environment and to observe the variety of wildlife present on the waters, such as dolphins, pelicans, eagles and many other animals. While registration for the children’s cruise is free for youth 12-years-old and younger, all children must be accompanied by an adult. Adult tickets are $39 per person. Information: 239-494-5595.

Lupus support

The Marco/Naples lupus support group meets the third Saturday of each month at Physicians Regional Medical Center, 8300 Collier Blvd, Naples. Meetings are held from 10:30 a.m. until noon in the Palm Dining Room. Open to all patients, families and interested parties. Learn to live and cope with Lupus, get current information. Contact Marilyn, 239-398-4800 or Jan, 239-389-2749.

Round Robin Tennis

Round Robin Tennis is available at various times and days for men and women at the Greater Marco Family YMCA, 101 Sand Hill Street, Marco Island. Eight clay courts are available. Round Robins are free to Marco YMCA members and $15 for community participants. Players must register to play in Round Robins. Registration or information: 239-394-3144, ext. 224.

Southwest Florida Masquerade benefiting Metavivor

6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Hilton Hotel, 5111 U.S. 41 N., Naples. This is a black-tie gala fundraiser where 100 percent of all donations will go to award research grants for scientists specializing in Metastatic Breast Cancer Research. $175 per person, includes a cocktail hour followed by a three-course dinner and two drink tickets and entertainment, dancing and live and silent auctions. swflmets.org. 239.322.2110.

