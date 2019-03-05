1. Thursday: Shell Club members share finds

At 6 p.m., Thursday, March 7, a Marco Island Shell Club seminar will feature members sharing stories of their most memorable finds on the shores of Marco Island or nearby waters.

A Shell Club member who was very excited when she found this large tulip shell. (Photo: Photo provided)

The event is at Desseler Hall, The United Church of Marco, 320 N. Barfield Dr. The public is welcome. Light refreshments will follow.

Information: www.marcoshellclub.com

2. Friday: Books & Brews

At 10 a.m., Friday, March 8, local author, Kathy McKeon will present her recently released memoir in Rose Hall at the Marco branch library, 210 S. Heathwood Drive, Marco Island.

Doors open at 9:30, and refreshments will be served. There is no admission cost.

The author will offer both hard copy ($20) and paperback ($15) versions of her book at the end of the presentation.

The fourth of eight children, Kathy McKeon was a 19-year-old Irish immigrant, newly arrived in New York City, when Jacqueline Kennedy hired her as a personal assistant in 1964 nine months after JFK's assassination.

3. Wednesday: Works of Jo-Ann Sanborn

From 5 until 6 p.m., March 6, art and Everglades lovers are invited to a free opening exhibit reception in the Marco Island Historical Museum.

File: Jo-Ann Sanborn paints in her own front yard. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Special to the Naples Daily News)

The works of renowned local artist, Jo-Ann Sanborn, will be on display at the museum until May 28.

A gallery talk will be held at the museum from 2 until 3 p.m., March 21. No admission charge.

Information: themihs.info.

