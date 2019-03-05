Celebrity Birthdays, March 5-11
MARCH 5
Eva Mendes, actress (45)
MARCH 6
DL Hughley, comic (56)
MARCH 7
Bryan Cranston, actor (63)
MARCH 8
Lester Holt, news anchor (60)
MARCH 9
Oscar Isaac, actor (40)
MARCH 10
Carrie Underwood, singer (36)
MARCH 11
Terrence Howard, actor (50)
Guess who?
I am an actress born in New Jersey on March 8, 1961. Before I was famous, I worked as a sign language interpreter at a hospital. However, drama appealed to me, and I would go on to win an Emmy award.
Answer: Camryn Manheim
