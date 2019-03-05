Horoscopes, March 5-11
ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
Aries, there's always ample opportunity to learn from past mistakes. You can make amends for previous miscues this week when you're reunited with someone from the past.
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
Others seem to be feeding you information on a need-to-know basis. This may be frustrating, Taurus. But a little extra patience is required for the time being.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
Gemini, the need to delegate will present itself throughout the week. Don't take on more than you can handle. Trust that those around you are up to the task.
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
The image that you project can be much more important than the work you actually do, Cancer. Have a good public relations team in your corner.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
The good will you demonstrate will come around in time, Leo. Continue to be generous and help others whenever possible. Karma is on your side.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
It is not easy to admit when you are wrong, Virgo. When the need to do so arises, be gracious and offer your apologies in a heartfelt way that will resonate with others.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
Libra, support is a two-way street. If you boost the confidence of a friend or loved one, in return he or she may help you in big ways. Work as a team to foster communication.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
Take a step back from the rush and pressure that has surrounded you lately, Scorpio. You can use the rest to clear your mind. This break will help you tackle new things.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
Sagittarius, you may be eager to step into a new job right when another is finished. While this can be good for productivity, make sure you avoid burnout.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
Capricorn, sometimes you are acutely aware of details that others readily miss. This trait comes in handy when you are asked to advise others.
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
It is important to be self-aware of the way you communicate with others, Aquarius. Pushing too hard might shut some people off. Adjust your approach accordingly.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
Psychic feelings are pronounced this week, Pisces. Try to hone in on what these sensations are attempting to tell you.
