ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, there's always ample opportunity to learn from past mistakes. You can make amends for previous miscues this week when you're reunited with someone from the past.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Others seem to be feeding you information on a need-to-know basis. This may be frustrating, Taurus. But a little extra patience is required for the time being.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, the need to delegate will present itself throughout the week. Don't take on more than you can handle. Trust that those around you are up to the task.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

The image that you project can be much more important than the work you actually do, Cancer. Have a good public relations team in your corner.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

The good will you demonstrate will come around in time, Leo. Continue to be generous and help others whenever possible. Karma is on your side.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

It is not easy to admit when you are wrong, Virgo. When the need to do so arises, be gracious and offer your apologies in a heartfelt way that will resonate with others.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, support is a two-way street. If you boost the confidence of a friend or loved one, in return he or she may help you in big ways. Work as a team to foster communication.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Take a step back from the rush and pressure that has surrounded you lately, Scorpio. You can use the rest to clear your mind. This break will help you tackle new things.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, you may be eager to step into a new job right when another is finished. While this can be good for productivity, make sure you avoid burnout.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Capricorn, sometimes you are acutely aware of details that others readily miss. This trait comes in handy when you are asked to advise others.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

It is important to be self-aware of the way you communicate with others, Aquarius. Pushing too hard might shut some people off. Adjust your approach accordingly.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Psychic feelings are pronounced this week, Pisces. Try to hone in on what these sensations are attempting to tell you.

