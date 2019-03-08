1. On display now: Pastel Society exhibit

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to enjoy the “Pastel Society of SWF Show” through March 26. The SWF Pastel Society was established in January 2003 because of resurgence in the interest and use of this soft pastel medium. The exhibition will be on display in the Lauritzen & Rush Galleries.

“Wonder Rooster” by Letizia DelVecchio. (Photo: Photo provided)

The Second Tuesday opening reception is from 5:30 until 7 p.m., March 12. No reservations are required. There is a suggested $10 donation for non-members.

In the La Petite Galerie, the work of watercolor artist Wanda Coady is being exhibited. As an avid traveler she has journeyed across the world painting inspiring locations, taking photos and sketching for later creations. She works exclusively in watercolor.

Information: marcoislandart.org.

2. Wesley's annual rummage sale

Each year Wesley United Methodist Church has a great turn out for its annual rummage sale. This year's sale will be from 8 a.m. until noon, Saturday, March 9, at 350 S. Barfield Drive, Marco Island.

One person's trash is another person's treasure; and each year thrilled shoppers find unique items that fit their décor and/or needs. Wesley's friendly team of volunteers look forward to meeting and assisting shopper's because everyone loves to see people find bargains and have fun doing it.

The annual sale is not only a fundraiser for Wesley's ministries but it also supports St. Matthews House, in Naples.

If anyone would like to donate items that you no longer need, you can bring them to Wesley's Fellowship Hall from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., March 8. If you have large items (in very good condition), such as furniture, you can call the church office at 239-394-3734 to arrange for a pick up.

3. Texas hold-em poker tournament

The Kiwanis Club of Marco Island will host a Texas hold-em poker tournament on Saturday, March 9 at Rose Auditorium, at the Marco Island Historical Museum, 180 South Heathwood Drive.

It will be an evening of fun, fellowship and poker.

Seating capacity is 140 players, so be sure to register now to reserve your seat at a table. Doors open at 5 p.m. with free lessons. The tournament begins at 6.

Cost: player's buy-in: $50; player's re-buys: $20; non-player's entry: $10. Drinks will be available at tables.

Registration: https://marcokiwanis.org/texasholdem.

