The French roll from NeNe's Kitchen, Marco Island. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

Following a morning visit to the Marco Island Farmer’s Market, we moseyed over to NeNe’s Kitchen to eat some more.

Even thought the watch was hovering on 1 p.m., we were both in a “breakfast mood.”

I ordered the French roll ($7.99), which comes with your choice of sausage, ham or bacon, topped with cheese and any any-style egg on a … you guessed it, French roll. While readers of this column know I’m not the biggest ham fan, I did have a tough time deciding between sausage and bacon. I opted to split the difference and get half with sausage and the other half with bacon. The server and the kitchen staff kindly obliged.

For the eggs, I picked scrambled.

The Italian frittata from NeNe's Kitchen, Marco Island. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

The beautiful sandwich arrived at the table with a side of hash browns. The bread was fresh, the eggs were fluffy and mixed to a yellow hue and it was cut right down the middle, dividing the land of bacon from the city of sausage patty.

A couple of bits in I noticed that the cheese was missing in action. I didn’t say a word, because I was hungry, the sandwich was good, and I didn’t want to wait.

What about the hash browns, you ask? Nothing special. Nothing bad either. Standard issue. I added ketchup or catsup and mustard, and they were elevated to a delicious dish.

My partner in dine chose the Italian frittata ($8.79): a combination of two eggs, bacon, ham, hash browns, sausage, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.

Light, fluffy and filled with goodness. Upon sampling, I quickly realized that while I enjoyed the French roll, my dining companion had bested me again. I will be having the frittata next time. And their will be a next time.

Marco Island has no shortage of breakfast and lunch options. And it’s a competitive market. Fortunately for NeNe’s Kitchen, signature items like these – with their own special twists – will keep customers coming back for more.

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

NeNe's Kitchen

297 N. Collier Blvd, Marco Island

239-394-3854

neneskitchen.com

