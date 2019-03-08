LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Following a morning visit to the Marco Island Farmer’s Market, we moseyed over to NeNe’s Kitchen to eat some more.

Even thought the watch was hovering on 1 p.m., we were both in a “breakfast mood.”

I ordered the French roll ($7.99), which comes with your choice of sausage, ham or bacon, topped with cheese and any any-style egg on a … you guessed it, French roll. While readers of this column know I’m not the biggest ham fan, I did have a tough time deciding between sausage and bacon. I opted to split the difference and get half with sausage and the other half with bacon. The server and the kitchen staff kindly obliged.

For the eggs, I picked scrambled.

The beautiful sandwich arrived at the table with a side of hash browns. The bread was fresh, the eggs were fluffy and mixed to a yellow hue and it was cut right down the middle, dividing the land of bacon from the city of sausage patty.

A couple of bits in I noticed that the cheese was missing in action. I didn’t say a word, because I was hungry, the sandwich was good, and I didn’t want to wait.

What about the hash browns, you ask? Nothing special. Nothing bad either. Standard issue. I added ketchup or catsup and mustard, and they were elevated to a delicious dish.

My partner in dine chose the Italian frittata ($8.79): a combination of two eggs, bacon, ham, hash browns, sausage, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.

Light, fluffy and filled with goodness. Upon sampling, I quickly realized that while I enjoyed the French roll, my dining companion had bested me again. I will be having the frittata next time. And their will be a next time.

Marco Island has no shortage of breakfast and lunch options. And it’s a competitive market. Fortunately for NeNe’s Kitchen, signature items like these – with their own special twists – will keep customers coming back for more.

If you go

NeNe's Kitchen

  • 297 N. Collier Blvd, Marco Island
  • 239-394-3854
  • neneskitchen.com
