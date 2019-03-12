1. Wednesday: Mutts & Martinis

Mutts & Martinis is back! The annual event, scheduled for 5 until 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 13, brings hundreds of dog lovers to the Esplanade, 760 North Collier Blvd., Marco Island, for a canine-friendly fundraising party.

File: Conrad, a Yorkie owned by Kim Whittemore, contemplates a drink - water, of course. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

While the humans drink their martinis, the pups are able to play, socialize, and hang out with other dogs. Participants are encouraged to dress their pups in their best attire, whatever that may be. Dogs of all shapes, sizes, and breeds strut down the makeshift runway during the “Pooch Parade” slated to begin at 6.

More: WOW To DO List: Authorfest, half marathon, more

Proceeds benefit the Greater Marco Family YMCA summer camp programs and YReads, a literacy initiative for elementary school students.

Information: marcoymca.org or by calling Tony De Lucia, community relations coordinator at 239-394-3144, ext. 105.

2. World Water Day BOGO at Rookery Bay

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. In celebration of World Water Day, the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center offers “buy one, get one free admission.” Higher price prevails. Cannot be combined with other offers. Must pay at door. Rookerybay.org/calendar. 239-530-5940.

3. ‘Savannah Sipping Society’

As the title suggests, there’s a whole lot of drinking going on in “The Savannah Sipping Society” at The Marco Players Theater March 13 through 31.

This play was written by Jones, Hope and Wooten who have left their mark on favorites including “Always a Bridesmaid,” “The Golden Girls” and television for Warner Bros. and Walt Disney Studios. In this play, four strong women form an unusual but unusually strong friendship after each of them endures a life-altering calamity.

"Savannah Sipping Society" cast, from left, Casey Cobb as Jinx Jenkins, Mai Puccio as Dot Haigler, Nancy Martin as Marlafaye Mosley and Patti Caroli as Randa Covington. (Photo: Provided)

“Savannah Sipping Society,” is on stage March 13-31 at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

Shows are Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Attend the first week of the show and automatically be entered in a drawing to win a dinner cruise for two on The Marco Island Princess.

Tickets are on sale at www.TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/03/12/3-do-mutts-martinis-and-sipping-society/3105421002/