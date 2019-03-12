Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Celebrity Birthdays, March 12-18
I am a singer born in New York on March 15, 1955.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Celebrity Birthdays, March 12-18
Marco Eagle
Published 4:02 a.m. ET March 12, 2019
MARCH 12
Malina Weissman, actress (16)
MARCH 13
Common, rapper (47)
MARCH 14
Anne Marie Kortright, model (37)
MARCH 15
Eric Decker, athlete (32)
MARCH 16
Victor Garber, actor (70)
MARCH 17
Nicky Jam, singer (38)
MARCH 18
Lily Collins, actress (30)
Guess who?
I am a singer born in New York on March 15, 1955. As a child I was selected to the All-State Chorus. I went on to be a heavy metal singer with some "twisted" bandmates.
Answer: Dee Snider
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/03/12/celebrity-birthdays-march-12-18/3104717002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.