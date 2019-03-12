LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

MARCH 12

Malina Weissman, actress (16)

MARCH 13

Common, rapper (47)

MARCH 14

Anne Marie Kortright, model (37)

MARCH 15

Eric Decker, athlete (32)

MARCH 16

Victor Garber, actor (70)

MARCH 17

Nicky Jam, singer (38)

MARCH 18

Lily Collins, actress (30)

Guess who?

I am a singer born in New York on March 15, 1955. As a child I was selected to the All-State Chorus. I went on to be a heavy metal singer with some "twisted" bandmates.

Answer: Dee Snider

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/03/12/celebrity-birthdays-march-12-18/3104717002/