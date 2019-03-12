And too-die-for bread pudding r

A crab cake from Chef Sebastian Mazzotta. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

This week’s Food Finds come from the kitchen of Chef Sebastian Mazzotta, who you’ll find represented most weeks at the Marco Island Farmer’s Market.

First up, crab cakes. So, we ordered these at the market, took them home and stuck ‘em in the fridge. Imagine my surprise when we went to cook them: along with the crab cakes came instructions on how best to cook and serve them, along with a remoulade and salsa.

We followed the instructions to the letter and just look at the results (see pic). The crab cakes had a fantastic visual appeal and tasted great. Love the detail Chef Mazzotta.

While at his booth, we also picked up two single serving white chocolate and banana bread buddings. I would have never thought to put those two flavors together, especially in bread pudding. The texture was flawless – not an easy task when utilizing bananas. It was moist, subtle in flavor and had the perfect texture. The chef recommends serving with ice cream, and who can argue with that logic.

Single-servie bread pudding from Chef Sebastian Mazzotta. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

Mazzotta has been working in the area for nearly 20 years, catering business and private functions as of late. According to his website, he was born and raised in Connecticut from a family with a long-standing tradition in the restaurant industry. After relocating to Florida, Mazzotta attended the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale.

Mazzotta has opened and worked as executive chef for some of Naples' most notable restaurants – Chops City Grill, Aqua Grill and Naples Tomato. He has a passion for a worldly range of fare – American, Mediterranean, Italian, French, Asian and International - sets his cuisine apart from the rest.

Stop by and say hello to Chef Mazzotta. You and your belly will be glad you did.

Food Finds spotlights tasty treats you can find all over Southwest Florida and not necessarily just served in a restaurant.

If you go

Chef Sebastian Mazzotta

239-595-2742

Chefmazzotta.com

The Marco Island Farmer’s Market

7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays, at Veterans Community Park, Marco Island

Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

