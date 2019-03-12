ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Your thoughts and actions may be spurred on by your emotions this week, Aries. It may be better to wait a few days to make decisions until things quiet down.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, you could be in for a roller coaster ride this week, especially as it pertains to spending. Money could fly out of your wallet faster than you can earn it. Exercise caution.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, as long as you have a solid team in your corner, you can adapt well to the changing environment. However, even a superhero needs a break from time to time.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Overcome your resistance and listen to another person's side of the story, Cancer. Embrace letting this person take the lead on something at work or in your home life.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Friends are lining up to be helpful over the next few days, Leo. Take advantage of their generosity, especially if you find yourself feeling under the weather.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, the personalized touches you put on any project will showcase your personality and passion. Think about embracing a crafty task to really display your talents.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, on the surface, it may seem like you have your act all together. But beneath your emotions may be roiling. You may want to let some close people in on your secrets.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

So many things hinge upon balance, Scorpio. Make a concerted effort to balance things in your life. You may have to make some changes and experiment.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Your inclination to meet the needs of others this week is commendable, Sagittarius. Just be sure your generosity does not come at the expense of your own well-being.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Capricorn, there is nothing wrong with seeing the world through rose-colored glasses from time to time. Such a positive perspective might change your outlook for good.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

You are adept at staying on track when you need to, Aquarius. This makes you an ideal fitness guru. Try to inspire others to be regimented as well.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, do your best to honor requests from friends, associates and family this week. If you pull it off, take some time to recharge.

