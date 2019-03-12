MARCH

Florida Domicile seminars

Attorney William G. Morris announced a series of seminars designed to educate those thinking about making Florida their domicile. Morris will explore issues of concern and how to deal with them. The seminars will be free to participants, but due to limited seating, reservations are encouraged. The series will be held at Keller Williams Realty, 830 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island, Florida from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the following dates: March 13 and April 10. Information: Kathy Ansted at 239-394-2412.

Renaissance Academy

Marco Island Center for the Arts announces that Florida Gulf Coast University’s The Renaissance Academy will be presenting art history classes in February and March 2019 at the Art Center. Tickets are $20 for The Renaissance Academy and Art Center members and $25 for non-members. To register for classes call 239-434-4737 or go to RegisterRA.asapconnected.com. The following are the classes being offered from 1:30 until 3 p.m., March 14, “Music & Art Expressionism – Vincent Van Gogh and Arnold Schoenberg.

Leprechauns and Limericks

2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Barnes and Noble, 5377 U.S. 41 N., Naples. Children can get an official leprechaun name, become a master limerick writer, learn how to leprechaun-proof their homes, and take home giveaways as the store celebrates the release of “Ronan Boyle and the Bridge of Riddles.” 239-598-5200.

Books (Photo: Getty Images/TongRo Image Stock RF )

Authorfest

The 5th Annual Marco Island Writers’ Authorfest will be from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday, March 16, at Mackle Park Community Center. The keynote speaker is Lisa Black, the New York Times best-selling author of “Suffer the Children.” There will be a kid’s corner; and recognition of Tommie Barfield Elementary’s fourth grade essay winners. Award recipients will read their works.

Left Bank Art Fest

From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., March 17 on the walkways of the waterside Esplanade Shoppes, 760 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Browse paintings, jewelry, pottery, photography, glass, sculptures, wood, bronze, stone and more. Information: 239-537-5921.

Half marathon and 5k

The Marco Island half marathon and 5k run-walk will be held on Sunday, March 17. The race begins at 7:30 a.m. in the Shops of Marco Publix parking lot at the corner of San Marco Road and Barfield Drive. Monies raised are given to various community organizations on Marco Island. Runners are encouraged to register and additional information is available at www.marcoislandhalfmarathon.com.

Burrowing owls

At 7 p.m., March 18, Karol Tenance will explore the world of Marco’s small but enchanting neighbors, the burrowing owls. MIHS members are admitted free, non-members pay $10. Information: themihs.info.

Oscar-winning songs

Marco Island Center for the Arts announces that trumpet and flugel horn player Bob Zottola, jazz pianist Roy Gerson, virtuoso jazz bassist Don Wilner, and songwriter and vocalist Corrine Manning will be performing Oscar-winning songs from 5:30 until 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, in the Lauritzen & Rush Galleries. The ticket price is $25 for members of the Marco Island Center for the Arts and $30 for non-members. For reservations call the Art Center at 239-394-4221 or marcoislandart.org/musicalinterludes.

Parents Night Out

From 6 until 10 p.m., March 22, April 26: Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Parents Night Out where your child can have oodles of fun with crafts, outdoor and indoor games, and dinner is provided. Information: 239-642-0575.

Art in the Glades

Round off the arts and crafts season before you head to cooler climes with a visit to historic Everglades City on Saturday, March 23, for Art-in-the-Glades from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in McLeod Park on the circle. You can browse among the booths offering handmade soaps, photos of the unique wildlife, and local history books before enjoying stone crab claws for lunch at one of the picturesque local restaurants. Information: evergladeshistorical.org or Marya at 239-695-2905. Directions: Take Exit 80 on I-75, drive south on SR-29 for 18 miles, cross US-41 and continue south on SR-29 for four miles. McLeod Park is next to Everglades City Hall on the Circle. If you are coming down US-41 (Tamiami Trail) from Naples drive about 25 miles from intersection with CR-951 and turn right (south) on CR-29. Continue 4 miles to Everglades City Circle.

Easter Cantata

Join the Marco Island Community Chorus for their Easter Cantata at 3 p.m., March 24. This ecumenical choir is made up of voices from the Wesley United Methodist Church, the San Marco Catholic Church, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church and Marco Lutheran Church. The Easter story will be told through scripture, song and hymns accompanied by youth orchestra and organ. All are welcomed.

‘Happy Hour for Hope’

The next “Happy Hour for Hope” will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Monday, March 25, at Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort and Spa, 560 S. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. The Hilton will be hosting the event on its great lawn with passed hors d'oeuvre and a cash bar. Marco’s Noontime Rotary will staff the volunteer positions at the event. Konstantino will provide music. Admission to Happy Hour for Hope is only $20 and everyone is invited. Information: mohmi.org.

Dolphin births

At 7 p.m., March 26, naturalist Bob McConville discusses the record number of dolphin births in the Marco Island area this past fall. Learn about the moms and how they raise their young and the dangers that the newborns face in our waters. MIHS members are admitted free, non-members pay $10. Information: themihs.info.

Movie in the Park

The next movie is “The Incredibles 2” (7:39 p.m., March 29). Bring your chairs and blankets for seating. Information: 239-642-0575.

Florida Songs Jamboree at Margood Harbor

J. Robert’s Florida Songs Jamboree is back and preparing a 2019 winter series at the Margood Harbor Theater. The show is a music presentation featuring songwriters who have composed and recorded original Florida music. Each and every last Friday evening of the month from 6:30 to 9 p.m., songwriters will take the stage to share tales and original music ranging in style from Americana and old timey music to heritage blues and southern rock, as well as trop rock and Caribbean jazz. J. Robert will set the tone of his stage with original Florida songs. Then, he will introduce the evening’s special guest artist. Q & A with the audience will be followed by a Goodland style songwriter jam with other recognized writers attending that evening. During the shows, musicians will share personal stories about Florida heritage and inspiration for their songwriting and musical talents. From 5:30 until 9 p.m., March 29, April 26, May 31 and June 28. Margood Harbor Theater is located at 321 Pear Tree Ave, Goodland. Limited seating: RSVP to JRobert@JRobert.net.

Cars as art

Marco Island Center for the Arts’ 6th Annual Cars as Art event is from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday, March 30, featuring pre-1978 unmodified antique and classic automobiles. Each of the cars will be judged by qualified art professionals. The awarding will consist of Judges Choice and the People’s Choice. The event will be held in the Art Center’s parking lot at 1010 Winterberry Drive. There is a suggested $5 per person donation for visitors. Food and refreshments will be available to purchase. Visitor parking is available across the street from the Art Center at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island’s parking lot. Car entry is $25 and registration forms are available at the Art Center. Contact for questions is Keith Pershing at 239-394-1889 or carshows@islandautomotiveinc.com.

ONGOING

“Wonder Rooster” by Letizia DelVecchio. (Photo: Photo provided)

Pastel Society exhibit

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to enjoy the “Pastel Society of SWF Show” through March 26. The SWF Pastel Society was established in January 2003 because of resurgence in the interest and use of this soft pastel medium. The exhibition will be on display in the Lauritzen & Rush Galleries. The Second Tuesday opening reception is from 5:30 until 7 p.m., March 12. No reservations are required. There is a suggested $10 donation for non-members. In the La Petite Galerie, the work of watercolor artist Wanda Coady is being exhibited. As an avid traveler she has journeyed across the world painting inspiring locations, taking photos and sketching for later creations. She works exclusively in watercolor. Information: marcoislandart.org.

Beachcombing and shelling

10-11 a.m. every Monday and Friday through April at the Barefoot Beach Preserve, 505 Barefoot Beach Blvd., Bonita Springs. Free talk. Join a naturalist to learn why and what you find on the beach. (Collier Beach pass required or entrance fee) friendsofbarefootbeach.org

Key Marco Cat

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) celebrates its 25th Anniversary with the culmination of their quest to bring home the enigmatic Key Marco Cat and other rare 500 to 1,500-year-old Pre-Columbian Native American artifacts discovered on Marco Island in 1896. The artifacts return on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. They will be showcased in an exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum from now through April 2021. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239.389.6447 or visit www.theMIHS.org.

Master Gardeners

The Master Gardeners walk-in plant clinic has returned to Lowes, ready again to offer advice and answer gardening questions. If you have trouble with your plants, they can diagnose the problem for you. It could be bugs, fungus or overwatering. It could just be the cold weather. Come and visit. Master Gardeners will be there from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays (through April) waiting to help you. You can find us in the garden area. Lowes is located on the corner of 951 (Collier Boulevard) and U. S. 41. Master Gardeners have been trained by The University of Florida on many horticultural practices and problems.

ACBL-sanctioned bridge

At 1 p.m. each Tuesday at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive. Information: Richard Perlman at 609-306-9732.

Mahjong

Weekly mahjong returns to the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive, Thursdays. Play begins at 11 a.m. Bring a lunch. $3 to play. Please call Shirley, 239-389-7872, to reserve your spot.

Monday night Bingo

Monday Night Bingo at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Road. A complimentary supper is served to each player-kosher hot dog, pickles, sauerkraut, relish, and onions served on a special roll. In addition, pastry, ice-cream, fruit, coffee and tea are served free of charge. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Bonanza is posted at 6:15 and the game is called at 7. Hot ball brings additional prize money. The game is open to the public. Information: 239-642-0800.

K of C Bingo

The Knights of Columbus San Marco Council #6344's Thursday Bingo is open to the public and everyone is invited. Come join us for an evening of fun and games and celebrate the 41th anniversary of K of C Bingo. Information: 239-389-5633 or visit our website at www.marcoknights.com.

Calling all friends over 60

Join the Marco YMCA and Our Daily Bread Food Pantry for a free lunch the third Wednesday of each month at Marco Lutheran Church. With the support of local restaurants, businesses and sponsors, a luncheon (free of charge) is open to all area residents “60 or better.” Each monthly event includes a time for networking, lunch, a program, and door prizes. Rides are also offered. Information: 706-566-8532.

Marco Island Farmer’s Market

7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays, at Veterans Community Park. Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

East Naples Chair Yoga Class

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. select Fridays, through December, at the East Naples Library, 8787 U.S. 41 E., Naples. Classes offer stretches and strengthening for muscles, moves for bone strength and balance, release for the joints, relaxation and yoga breathing. Folks in wheelchairs, people who have had joint replacement and beginners are welcome. $7 per session. All yoga props are provided. 413-230-1518. Jean.erlbaum@verizon.net. Yogaforrelaxation.org.

Science Saturdays

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. the last Saturday of each month at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Registration is not required. Regular admission fees are $5 for adults, $3 for children 6 to 12 and free for Friends of Rookery Bay members and children under six. A food truck will be on site. Rookerybay.org.

Karate

Adults and children are welcome. Location is the Racquet Center and is on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:45 p.m. The Shima Dojo is taught by Sensei Laurie McCardle. This style of karate is the traditional Okinawan style of Seibukan Shorin-Ryu karate, teaching discipline, builds character and confidence, promotes mental and physical strength and most importantly students learn self-defense. Information: 239-642-0575.

Daytime Pickle Ball at the Marco YMCA

The daytime pickle ball courts are now available. Players can enjoy the advanced round robins on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and those who are beginners or intermediates can play on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Time frame for all is 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. The program is free to members and only $15 for others. Instructional clinics are slated to begin in October 2018. www.marcoymca.org.

English classes

6-8 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday at the Pelican Community Center, 5800 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples. Free. Themes include: transportation, a day at the beach, summer vacation, Independence Day, etc. Coffee and iced tea will be provided. Information: call/text 239-307-7336.

Healthy living program

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, Zen Center, 1250 U.S. 41 N., Suite 205, Naples. Nora Van Houten will teach a “Sit, Stretch & Restore” yoga class. Drop-in fee is $7. Nora is a registered nurse, certified Kripula yoga and meditation teacher. She specializes in leading active adults safely and effectively to practice physical yoga postures, breathing exercises and relaxation techniques for integrating body, mind and spirit. Information: noravanh@gmail.com.

Reflections on Glass: Fräbel in the Garden

Through March 31 at Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples. This whimsical show brings a collection of glass sculptures and installations by flamework glass artist Hans Godo Fräbel to meet the Garden. Included with regular admission. One-of-a-kind pieces of Fräbel glass will be available for purchase in the Berger Shop in the Garden. Information: 239-315-7289; SGeroy@naplesgarden.org.

Walking tour of Naples Historic District

9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Palm Cottage, 137 12th Ave. S., Chickee Pavilion, Naples. Two-hour tour including alleys and Naples Piers. $16 adults; $10 members; free for children 10 and younger. Reservations required. 239-261-8164.

Historic tours at Koreshan State Park

10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Koreshan State Park, 3800 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan settlement, its structures and gardens. Join our guided walking tours and learn about these idealistic pioneers. The walking tour is about an hour and a half. Guided tours are $2 for adults, $1 for children under 6 years of age and can be purchased at the Ranger Station 239-992-0311.

'Dinosaur Train'

Through May 5 at the Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples, 15080 Livingston Road, Naples. This exhibit encourages basic scientific learning through hands-on activities. Smon.org. 239-514-0084.

Dog’s Night Out

From 6 to 8 p.m. the first Thursday of every month, now through April, in the courtyard near Haagen-Dazs at Coconut Point Mall, 23106 Fashion Drive, Estero. Bring your pet to play and enjoy activities, vendors, exclusive offers and more. Shopcoconutpoint.com. 239-992-9966.

Christian Motorcyclists Association

At 11 a.m. the second Saturday of every month in the upstairs meeting room at the Naples Harley Davidson, 3645 Gateway Lane, Naples. All are welcome to monthly meeting and rides 239-267-9070; CMAser6.org/FL/SouthernServants.

Ten Thousand Island Waverunner Guided Excursions

Daily Tours at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at Marco Island Watersports, with three locations, JW Marriott Marco Island, Hilton Marco Island and Marriott’s Crystal Shores Marco Island. 90-minute tours. Experience the native wildlife that resides in the mangrove forests while expert tour guides teach about the nature and geography of the region. $225 plus tax, singles or doubles. Check in a half-hour before departure. 239-642-2359.

Kid’s dolphin watch, sightseeing cruise

At 10 a.m. Saturdays, Pure Florida Naples at Tin City, 1200 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. The 1.5-hour children’s cruise provides an entertaining environment for young ones to learn about the Southwest Florida environment and to observe the variety of wildlife present on the waters, such as dolphins, pelicans, eagles and many other animals. While registration for the children’s cruise is free for youth 12-years-old and younger, all children must be accompanied by an adult. Adult tickets are $39 per person. Information: 239-494-5595.

Lupus support

The Marco/Naples lupus support group meets the third Saturday of each month at Physicians Regional Medical Center, 8300 Collier Blvd, Naples. Meetings are held from 10:30 a.m. until noon in the Palm Dining Room. Open to all patients, families and interested parties. Learn to live and cope with Lupus, get current information. Contact Marilyn, 239-398-4800 or Jan, 239-389-2749.

Round Robin Tennis

Round Robin Tennis is available at various times and days for men and women at the Greater Marco Family YMCA, 101 Sand Hill Street, Marco Island. Eight clay courts are available. Round Robins are free to Marco YMCA members and $15 for community participants. Players must register to play in Round Robins. Registration or information: 239-394-3144, ext. 224.

Southwest Florida Masquerade benefiting Metavivor

6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Hilton Hotel, 5111 U.S. 41 N., Naples. This is a black-tie gala fundraiser where 100 percent of all donations will go to award research grants for scientists specializing in Metastatic Breast Cancer Research. $175 per person, includes a cocktail hour followed by a three-course dinner and two drink tickets and entertainment, dancing and live and silent auctions. swflmets.org. 239.322.2110.

APRIL

Have you ever run aground?

On April 1 and April 2 the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary will offer two boaters local knowledge courses to avoid this costly and embarrassing situation. The courses provides aerial and on-water photos and videos to identify the shallow water and shoaling areas in the Marco Island and Ten Thousand Island areas. For further course & registration information, contact Joe Riccio at 239-384-7416 or cgauxcourses@gmail.com.

Chalk Art

Marco Island Center for the Arts’ 5th Annual Chalk Art event is from 2 until 5 p.m., Saturday, April 6. Chalk is the medium and the pavement is the canvas. This free event is for kids and the young at heart. The event will be held in the Art Center’s parking lot at 1010 Winterberry Drive. Even though this is a free event, call for reservations. The Art Center welcomes kids, adults, families and groups. Be prepared to wear chalk dust and smiles. All materials are provided free of charge. To let us know you will be attending call the Art Center at 239-394-4221.

Birding Basics

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 12, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Oriented toward the beginning birder, the classroom session explores how to use birds’ plumage, shape, behavior and habitat to recognize various species. It also covers the effective use of binoculars and field guides. rookerybay.org/calendar. 239-530-5940.

Birds of the Beach Workshop

8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, April 6, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. This workshop will discuss the history of these birds and the annual journeys many of them make. The class will cover the use of plumage, size and behavior to help with identification. To see the many birds discussed, the second half of class will include a trip Tigertail Beach, one of the most important winter shorebird sites in Florida. $40 per class per person. rookerybay.org/calendar.

JUNE

Naples Pride Fest

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Cambier Park, 755 Eighth Avenue S., Naples. This all- inclusive, family-friendly event combines entertainers, speakers, musicians, performers, vendors, exhibitors, kids’ activities, food and drinks. Naplespride.org. info@naplespride.org.

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the WOW To Do List at marconews.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.

Calendar items must be emailed to news@naplesnews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/03/12/wow-do-list-authorfest-half-marathon-more/3105406002/