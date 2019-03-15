1. One 'shell' of a show this Friday and Saturday

“Such beautiful creatures live in the sea,” said Paulette Carabelli, a member of the Marco Island Shell Club. “Look around you when you go to the beach. You see shells. Some are pretty; some are not. Shells can be found in many sizes and colors.

File: Items made by the Marco Island Shell Club. (Photo: Submitted)

“And, believe it or not, living animals used to live inside before they washed up on the beach,” she adds. “Now look at what you can make from these once living creatures.”

Through much of season, the Marco Island Shell Club members gathered every Tuesday morning in the United Church of Marco Island.

To see, and perhaps purchase their work, attend the club’s 39th Annual Shell Show and Sale from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., March 15, and 16, at Disseler Hall at the United Church of Marco, 320 N. Barfield Drive, Marco Island.

2. Half marathon and 5k

The Marco Island half marathon and 5k run-walk will be held on Sunday, March 17.

The race begins at 7:30 a.m. in the Shops of Marco Publix parking lot at the corner of San Marco Road and Barfield Drive.

Monies raised are given to various community organizations on Marco Island.

Runners are encouraged to register and additional information is available at www.marcoislandhalfmarathon.com.

3. Jazz night at JCMI

The Jewish Congregation concludes the 25th year of the Saul I. Stern Cultural Series with a performance by the principal bass player at the Naples Philharmonic, Kevin Mauldin and his trio, String Theory.

Kevin Mauldin (Photo: Photo provided)

The performance is at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 16, at the Synagogue, located at 991 Winterberry Drive.

The event is open to the public.

Tickets are $25. Information 239-642 0800.

