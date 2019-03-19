1. Starts Thursday: ‘Shiver Valley Ranch’

There’s treasure buried somewhere on the “Shiver Valley Ranch” and someone is bound to find it soon.

This is not just a sit back and enjoy show; there is plenty of audience participation throughout the play, as well as a chase scene that will include the whole crowd.

Cowboy boots and hat (Photo: PPART/ GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO)

Come and laugh along with us, be a part of the play with us, as we serve up laughter and fun for everyone. The Treasure of Shiver River will be performed March 21-23 and 28-30 at the Rose History Auditorium, 180 S. Heathwood Drive, Marco Island.

Tickets are now on sale at Centennial Bank on Elkcam Circle, the Historical Society Museum Shop on Heathwood, and at theateronmarco.com. Group discounts are available.

To reserve seats for a group of 10 or more, call the box office at 239-394-0080.

2. Parents Night Out

From 6 until 10 p.m., March 22, April 26: Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Parents Night Out where your child can have oodles of fun with crafts, outdoor and indoor games, and dinner is provided.

Information: 239-642-0575.

3. Wednesday: Oscar-winning songs

Marco Island Center for the Arts announces that trumpet and flugel horn player Bob Zottola, jazz pianist Roy Gerson, virtuoso jazz bassist Don Wilner, and songwriter and vocalist Corrine Manning will be performing Oscar-winning songs from 5:30 until 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, in the Lauritzen & Rush Galleries.

Oscar (Photo: Free Press file photo)

The ticket price is $25 for members of the Marco Island Center for the Arts and $30 for non-members.

For reservations call the Art Center at 239-394-4221 or marcoislandart.org/musicalinterludes.

