Horoscopes, March 19-25
ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
Your mind is receptive to innovative ideas, Aries. You may feel inspired to try out many new things in the days to come. Catalog those that make you happy.
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
Turn off the logical part of your mind for a little while, Taurus. Let your fantasies run wild. Trying to manage everything down to the minute can short-circuit your brain.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
Gemini, a truckload of new ideas is coming your way. These may serve as catalysts for new hobbies, projects and even developing new friendships along the way.
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
You may not be entirely sure what's holding you up this week, Cancer. But once you put your finger on it, you'll be able to work through the issues that much more readily.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
You have carte blanche to hibernate for the week if you feel you need some alone time, Leo. But try to put your self-imposed exile to some good use around the house.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
Virgo, why slip quietly into a party when you can make a grand entrance? Don't be afraid of pointing the spotlight on yourself for a change. Then enjoy the rush that comes from it.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
Libra, home is where the heart is, especially this week. Spend as much quality time as you can with loved ones in the days to come. Find a cozy spot to read and unwind as well.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
Scorpio, might you be so fixated on a problem that you're overlooking the simplest solutions? Take a step back and refocus. The answer might be simpler than you think.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
You are always ready to take on more, Sagittarius. This week you may have to set some limits or you may burn out. An adventure with a BFF is doable.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
It is possible to accomplish much in stressful situations, Capricorn. But sometimes you don't realize when you need to take a step back. This is the time.
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
Aquarius, a long-held belief might be holding you back or preventing you from moving forward. Once you let it go, you'll feel emancipated and ready to take a step in the right direction.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
Pisces, a bad mood need not dictate how you approach the day or even the week ahead. Call up a friend and beat the funk.
