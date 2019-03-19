ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Your mind is receptive to innovative ideas, Aries. You may feel inspired to try out many new things in the days to come. Catalog those that make you happy.

More: Celebrity Birthdays, March 19-25

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Turn off the logical part of your mind for a little while, Taurus. Let your fantasies run wild. Trying to manage everything down to the minute can short-circuit your brain.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, a truckload of new ideas is coming your way. These may serve as catalysts for new hobbies, projects and even developing new friendships along the way.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

You may not be entirely sure what's holding you up this week, Cancer. But once you put your finger on it, you'll be able to work through the issues that much more readily.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

You have carte blanche to hibernate for the week if you feel you need some alone time, Leo. But try to put your self-imposed exile to some good use around the house.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, why slip quietly into a party when you can make a grand entrance? Don't be afraid of pointing the spotlight on yourself for a change. Then enjoy the rush that comes from it.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, home is where the heart is, especially this week. Spend as much quality time as you can with loved ones in the days to come. Find a cozy spot to read and unwind as well.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, might you be so fixated on a problem that you're overlooking the simplest solutions? Take a step back and refocus. The answer might be simpler than you think.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

You are always ready to take on more, Sagittarius. This week you may have to set some limits or you may burn out. An adventure with a BFF is doable.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

It is possible to accomplish much in stressful situations, Capricorn. But sometimes you don't realize when you need to take a step back. This is the time.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, a long-held belief might be holding you back or preventing you from moving forward. Once you let it go, you'll feel emancipated and ready to take a step in the right direction.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, a bad mood need not dictate how you approach the day or even the week ahead. Call up a friend and beat the funk.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/03/19/horoscopes-march-19-25/3163527002/