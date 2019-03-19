File: Marco Island Seafood & Music Festival, 2018. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

It has been 11 years since Stan Niemczyk, a member of the Marco Island Sunrise Rotary club, realized his dream for a major fund raiser and created the Marco Island Seafood and Music Festival. Like his fellow Rotarians, Niemczyk was always looking for new projects to raise money for local charities and the less fortunate in our community.

Niemczyk realized that his small club could not possibly organize such a large undertaking on their own. That brought the novel idea to look for cooperation with not only the other Rotary Club on the island, but also the very active Kiwanis Club of Marco Island. This proved to be a wise decision and the seafood and music festival was born.

Over the years it has grown from a two-day Seafood Festival to a three-day food and music festival that has become the largest yearly single event on Marco Island with some 10,000 visitors annually. The organization is handled by a small core group of voluntary members of the three service clubs, Marco Island Area Chamber of Commerce and over 200 volunteers during the three-day entertainment and seafood extravaganza.

A wide variety of seafood and land lubbers fare will be available; 60 handcrafted vendors and artists will offer their wares and crafts. Free Kid’s Zone adds to the fun.

Music entertainment is planned all day long during the three days. Following are the three evening and afternoon headliners.

Performers

Friday, 6 until 9 p.m., Disco Inferno

Saturday, 6 until 9 p.m., The Landsharks

Sunday, 2 until 5 p.m., One Night Rodeo

Festival hours

11 a.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, March 22

11 a.m. until 9 p.m., Saturday, March 23

11 a.m. until 5 p.m., Sunday, March 24

There is ample parking at the festival grounds at Veterans Community Park, Marco Island. Free bus transportation is also offered on Friday and Saturday along Collier Boulevard to Veterans Park and return.

Tickets are $10 for one day, or $16 for two days of your choice.

For more information, visit marcoislandseafoodandmusicfestival, or contact Dianna Dohm 239-394-7549 or dianna@marcoislandchamber.org.

